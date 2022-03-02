TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 1 observations

Cannon for an arm: Liberty quarterback Malik Willis plans on throwing and testing Thursday at the Combine, and one thing that will jump out right away is his arm talent. The Detroit Lions coaching staff got an up-close look at that down in Mobile the week of the Senior Bowl. Willis told NFL Network's Stacey Dales he can sling it 75 yards.

Playing catch: Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson has some of the best hands in this receiver class. He said he started catching a football when he was three or four years old, and it's been therapeutic for him ever since.

"Ever since I was a little kid, I was going to the park with my cousin playing catch at about 4 years old," Dotson said. "If I didn't catch the ball, I was doing push-ups. So pretty much I've been catching the football all my life and it's kind of like a stress reliever. It's something I'm always doing."