TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 1 observations

Up and comer: Lions defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant interviewed in Minnesota for their open defensive coordinator position this offseason. Pleasant didn't get the gig, but new Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Pleasant will be a head coach one day. O'Connell called Pleasant an ascending coach in this league. O'Connell and Pleasant coached together in Los Angeles with the Rams.
Hog heaven: Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks told media members Wednesday he requires a custom-fit 4XL glove because his hands are so big. It turns out he doesn't mind getting those hands a little dirty. Burks is an avid hunter and fisherman – he'll get along great with Frank Ragnow if he ends up in Detroit – and said one of his favorite hunts is when he goes knife hunting for hogs. That's some serious hunting.
Sun God: I asked USC wide receiver Drake London if he was surprised at all by the impact his former teammate and current Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had in the NFL as a rookie.
"No. That's the Sun God right there," London said. "Somebody who's very, very hard-working his demeanor and his mentality, something that I learned from there, no surprise to me."
Great response: Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams on what makes him stand out among a talented receiver class: "I have speed you can't teach."
Williams said he's already ahead of schedule six weeks out of ACL surgery.
Cannon for an arm: Liberty quarterback Malik Willis plans on throwing and testing Thursday at the Combine, and one thing that will jump out right away is his arm talent. The Detroit Lions coaching staff got an up-close look at that down in Mobile the week of the Senior Bowl. Willis told NFL Network's Stacey Dales he can sling it 75 yards.
Playing catch: Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson has some of the best hands in this receiver class. He said he started catching a football when he was three or four years old, and it's been therapeutic for him ever since.
"Ever since I was a little kid, I was going to the park with my cousin playing catch at about 4 years old," Dotson said. "If I didn't catch the ball, I was doing push-ups. So pretty much I've been catching the football all my life and it's kind of like a stress reliever. It's something I'm always doing."
He said sometimes he just lays in bed at night throwing the ball up to himself.
Best hair: The best hair at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine belongs to UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich. He was asked about his curly locks Wednesday, and joked it took a lot of conditioner every morning to make it look the way it does. Don't be surprised if he lands a shampoo & conditioner sponsorship deal shortly into his NFL career.
The next one: Alabama pumps out NFL receivers at a high clip. There are a lot of former Crimson Tide pass catchers in the league. The two dynamic Alabama receivers in this draft – Williams and John Metchie III – were asked who the next great Alabama receiver is going to be. Both agreed it would be Ja'Corey Brooks.