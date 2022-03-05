2022 draft class features several versatile linebackers that could interest Lions

The Lions are certainly on the lookout this offseason to add to their linebacker room. Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who played the most snaps among any Detroit linebackers last season, are unrestricted free agents. The Lions return second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes, who is being trained to be the MIKE of the future, but he can also play the WILL or the SAM, which gives Detroit some options.

Detroit's move to more of a base 4-3 defense means they need to bolster their linebacker corps. It's a pretty big need with only Barnes, Josh Woods, Anthony Pittman (Exclusive rights) and Curtis Bolton currently under contract.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Utah's Devin Lloyd are the top two at linebacker and could offer teams some of the versatility Parsons gives the Cowboys' defense.