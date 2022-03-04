Hutchinson vs. Thibodeaux: Who's the top pass rusher in this draft?

Hutchinson is a little bigger than Thibodeaux (6-6, 265), though the official measurements for defensive linemen will be released Saturday. Still, when watching Hutchinson, what really stands out is his power and his motor. He's big, physical and never stops. So many times he dominated tackles with power, and when he didn't, he cleaned up the mess caused by teammates because of his relentlessness.

"I think (Thibodeaux) will agree with me, I don't think there's any comparison (between us)," Hutchinson said. "I think we're both trying to be the best players we can be and whichever team picks us it is what it is. We control the control-ables and we move on."

Hutchinson said one of his favorite players in the NFL is Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt, who tied the NFL single-season record this past year with 22.5 sacks and has recorded double-digit sacks in four straight seasons. Hutchinson is a little bigger than Watt, but the motor comparisons definitely fit.