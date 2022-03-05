TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Injury update: LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. is one of the top cornerbacks in this class. He has a terrific blend of size, length, speed and cover skills, but there is some concern about the left foot injury he suffered this past year. He told reporters at the Combine Saturday it was a Lisfranc ligament tear to the mid foot. The medical info for teams is a big part of the evaluation for Stingley this week. Stingley said he was ahead of his rehab timeframe and expects to do all the testing at his Pro Day.