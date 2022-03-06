Could Lions be interested in drafting an interior DL from this deep draft class?

"Coming from UConn we don't play big-time schools every week and I wanted to go down there and show I could dominate anybody in the country," Jones said of his Senior Bowl experience. "I had a chip on my shoulder and I feel like I went down there and did my job."

With Brockers, McNeill and Onwuzurike, the need at defensive tackle isn't as great as say edge rusher, receiver or safety heading into free agency and the draft. Detroit values talent and depth upfront along both lines, and they could find themselves in a situation come draft time where the best player on their board late in Day 1, or on Days 2 & 3, is an interior defender because of the depth of that position. If that's the case, it's never a bad idea to stock up on impact defenders along the defensive line.