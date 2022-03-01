10 takeaways from Campbell & Holmes

3. What is Holmes looking for this week from some of the top prospects who could be in the running at No. 2? He was specifically asked about Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

"Just hopefully comes down here and I hope he competes," Holmes said. "From what I know of him it seems like he's that type of guy. He's a local guy, he's from Detroit, plays hard, had a very productive year. We'll get whatever questions answered ... this week and going forward."

4. Campbell said getting a No. 1-caliber receiver on the outside will really help the efficiency of the Lions' offense moving forward. Campbell made it pretty clear adding an outside receiver is one thing they want to accomplish this offseason, whether that's through free agency, the draft or both.