Ben Johnson: Lions' offense needs a vertical threat to take next step

The Lions were efficient in the passing game the second half of the season after Campbell took over play calling and Johnson took over pass-game coordinator duties Week 9, but Detroit's passing attack still wasn't as explosive as it could be. Johnson said he'd like to see the yards per attempt increase significantly next year. The easiest way to accomplish that is to get a player or two out wide who can win consistently. It could also help on third down and in the red zone.

"Think about it, when we get down there (in the red zone) the size matchups make a huge difference," Johnson said. "That was another thing we brought up. How many times did we really throw it outside the numbers when we got down there tight and probably was below league average. That's something we need to look at and to explore."