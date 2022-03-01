Top 5 moments from Inside the Den

Feb 28, 2022 at 07:59 PM

The latest entry in our Inside the Den series dropped tonight. This episode takes us through the Detroit Lions' experience coaching the American Team in the Senior Bowl earlier this month.

Follow along as Lions coaches lead team meetings and get the competition going on the practice field. Hear from general manager Brad Holmes and Lions scouts as they detail what they're looking for in a draft prospect. This is one you won't want to miss!

With the release of the new episode, we're counting down our top 5 moments from Inside the Den: Senior Bowl with the Detroit Lions:

1. I got your back

Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley was the acting head coach of the American Team for the week, and he set the tone early in his first team meeting.

2. Has Duce seen the rain?

The second day of practice was a rainy one, but that didn't stop the American Team from getting after it.

3. Defense pays up

After losing in one-on-one drills in practice the previous day, it was time for the defense to pay up.

4. Believe in yourself

Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El had a powerful message for the team after practice, drawing from his own experience in the league.

5. Coaching staff stands out

Hear from Holmes on what makes this group of Lions coaches so special.

For more in-depth coverage and a behind-the-scenes look at the Senior Bowl experience, check out the full episode below:

