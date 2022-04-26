TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who make sense for Lions in first round

3. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Thibodeaux has terrific athletic traits coming off the edge that made him a terrific pass rusher at Oregon, but also a player who could set the edge well in the run game. He might have the quickest first step of any the pass rushers in this year's class. He doesn't have as many pro-ready pass-rush moves as Hutchinson or Johnson at this point, but those will come with NFL coaching. Thibodeaux has a really high ceiling.

Holmes was at Thibodeaux's game against UCLA this past season where Thibodeaux had nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. The Lions have since done a lot of homework on Thibodeaux. He recorded 19.0 career sacks in 31 games and his 34.5 tackles for loss are the fifth most among active Power 5 players since the start of 2019.

4. Edge rusher Travon Walker, Georgia

After an eye-opening NFL Combine that saw Walker run the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds, he put on another show at Georgia's pro day a few weeks later. Walker not only worked with his fellow defensive linemen, but he also showed off his versatility by taking part in linebacker drills. He made it look pretty easy.

The size, athletic traits and versatility should play well at the next level. He has the kind of size and athleticism that could allow him to line up anywhere from the three technique to the nine technique.

Walker only had six sacks playing on the stellar Georgia defense last year – but he's an above-average run defender and he has position versatility. His athletic traits might lead to more production at the pro level if a team puts him on the edge and lets him just get after the quarterback.

5. Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

The Lions re-signed veteran Tracy Walker to a contract extension through the 2024 season, but he still needs someone to start next to him. That could be veteran DeShon Elliott, who was signed in free agency, but I'm sure the Lions would like to make that competition as tough as they can, while also improving their overall depth at safety.

Hamilton has a unique blend of size, instincts and ball skills that make him one of the best safety prospects we've seen in some time. Some worry about his straight-line speed (high 4.5 range), but speed isn't an issue when watching Hamilton on tape. He's got the size to be an enforcer over the middle like Kam Chancellor, but the range and ball skills to play a free safety role as well. He can come down and cover athletic tight ends and play in the box as an extra linebacker or safety. He has so much position versatility for a creative defensive coordinator.