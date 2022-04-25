Lions 2022 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes was deliberate in his approach to free agency this offseason. He now has his sights set on his second NFL Draft as Lions GM with the No. 2 overall pick at his disposal, along with eight total picks and five picks in the Top 100.

"It's not just narrowing it down to your top two," Holmes said last week at his pre-draft press conference. "You better have your top five. You better have your top 10 in place because you just don't know what's going to happen each day.

"We do have it narrowed down, and we feel confident where we're at with how we have it pared down. We'll just let the process unfold."