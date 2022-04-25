Draft Coverage

Powered By

Lions 2022 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

Apr 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes was deliberate in his approach to free agency this offseason. He now has his sights set on his second NFL Draft as Lions GM with the No. 2 overall pick at his disposal, along with eight total picks and five picks in the Top 100.

"It's not just narrowing it down to your top two," Holmes said last week at his pre-draft press conference. "You better have your top five. You better have your top 10 in place because you just don't know what's going to happen each day.

"We do have it narrowed down, and we feel confident where we're at with how we have it pared down. We'll just let the process unfold."

The Lions have two selections in the first round, one in the second, two in the third, one in the fifth and two picks in the sixth round. Three of their eight selections were awarded as compensatory picks (Rounds 3, 5 and 6) by the NFL for the loss of free agents last year.

"I would say that the cluster of players that we're looking at (at No. 2) are very, very evenly rated and graded," Holmes said. "Like I said, it's just what fits your team the best and what fulfills, who's the best football player, who may fill a need there or who's the best fit for the future and how you can be set up for success going forward.

"So, you kind of factor in all of those things. But you could call the bucket a lot of different things, I guess, but it's just a bucket that we feel really, really good about."

Here's a look at Detroit's eight draft picks for 2022:

  • Round 1, Pick 2
  • Round 1, Pick 32 (via the Rams)
  • Round 2, Pick 2 (34 overall)
  • Round 3, Pick 2 (66 overall)
  • Round 3, Pick 33 (97 overall; compensatory)
  • Round 5, Pick 34 (177 overall; compensatory)
  • Round 6, Pick 2 (181 overall)
  • Round 6, Pick 39 (217 overall; compensatory)

Related Content

news

NFC NORTH: 2022 NFL Draft preview

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where each of the four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft, as well as prospects that could interest each team.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the Detroit Lions' top five positions of need heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Daniel Jeremiah thinks Hutchinson would be a 'home run' pick for Lions at 2

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke with reporters via conference to discuss this year's draft prospects. Here are all the highlights.

news

2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 running backs that could interest the Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 running back prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.

news

Meet the Prospect: Christian Harris

Get to know linebacker prospect Christian Harris.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Has trade talk for No. 2 pick increased leading into draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes' pre-draft press conference.

news

2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 offensive linemen that could interest the Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 offensive line prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.

news

Meet the Prospect: Chris Olave

Get to know wide receiver prospect Chris Olave.

news

2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 interior defensive linemen that could interest the Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 interior defensive line prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.

news

Meet the Prospect: Sauce Gardner

Get to know cornerback prospect Sauce Gardner.

news

2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 cornerbacks that could interest the Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 cornerback prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.

Advertising