Lions trade up, draft defensive tackle Brodric Martin

Friday was moving day for Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes. He traded up twice and back twice on Day 2 with the latest a move into the third round at pick 96 to take Western Kentucky defensive tackle Brodric Martin. Holmes gave up a fourth (122) and two fifths (139 & 168) to get into a position to take Martin.

"Let's call him an under-the-radar guy," Holmes said Friday night. "Non-Combine guy. Showed up at the East-West All-Star Game and did a really, really, nice job and that's really when he popped up on my radar.