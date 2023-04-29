Lions trade down, draft quarterback Hendon Hooker

Hooker said outside of his rehab he knows the biggest thing for him will be adjusting to the speed of the game at the NFL level, but he's excited for the challenge.

Goff is the Lions starter in 2023, but Holmes wants to improve the depth behind him. There are reports the team has a contract offer in for veteran Teddy Bridgewater. The team also re-signed Nate Sudfeld, who was Goff's backup in 2022.

"Don't mind at all," Hooker told Detroitlions.com at the Senior Bowl about coming to a place like Detroit and learning behind a veteran like Goff. "I'm going to be able to come in and soak up as much information as I can, not just on the field but off the field as well. Coming in with a vet in front of me would be awesome. Being able to just dive in and learn what he knows. I want to be able to be pushed and compete in a positive environment."

Adding a young quarterback like Hooker, who completed 67 percent of his passes over his college career with 80 touchdowns and 12 picks, promotes some competition for the backup job and puts the Lions in a good position if something happens to Goff and he has to miss time.