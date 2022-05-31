Why mental health awareness is important to Chark

"It's one of the things that's definitely in sports, but also in life," Chark said. "You have the 'just suck it up' mentality. I feel like it's not spoken about enough.

"There's a little truth to that, in picking yourself up by the boot straps. There are also different practices or things that can help you with your mental health that will take you a long way."

Chark isn't downplaying the importance of his practices on the playing field in his first season with the Lions. This is a recovery year physically for him. He went down for the season last year with a broken ankle sustained in Jacksonville's fourth game.

"It was my first time being out for a season," Chark said. "It's been a long recovery. It's my first time back on the field going against people. Being the person I am, I'm excited.

"I think these are small wins, just being out here competing. I'm really hard on myself about being as close to perfection as possible every day I come to work.