O'HARA: Where Lions' kicking competition stands heading into first preseason game

The Detroit Lions have a battle for the kicking job between two players who competed against each other in high school in Illinois.

That's just one of the unusual twists in the competition that will get a test under fire in Friday night's first preseason game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson, who both performed well in stints with the Lions last season, have to be ready to kick at all times against the Falcons in the way head coach Dan Campbell has structured the competition.

"I think high alert at all times would be the plan right now," Campbell said. "As of right now, you'll see both of them kicking in all games."

Kicker is one of the Lions' tightest position battles in terms of making the roster.