After a little summer break the Detroit Lions are back at it for training camp, putting in work to get ready for the 2022 season. And with camp practice comes another highly anticipated return ... Inside the Den!
The latest episode just dropped, and it covers the first couple weeks of camp, including plenty of mic'd up footage and a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.
With the release of the new episode, we're counting down our top 5 moments from Inside the Den 2022 Episode 5: Behind-the-Scenes of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions.
1. Hard Knocks in Detroit
Through exclusive interviews with Hard Knocks Director Shannon Furman and Director of Photography Ben Johnson, we get an inside look at what it takes to bring the production to life. (Hint: A lot of hard work & A LOT of cameras)
2. Competitive coaches
Players bring the competition to the practice field, but sometimes the coaches can take it to the next level - just ask assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. We could listen to these two mic'd up all day.
3. Lions love
What can we expect to see on Hard Knocks? The crew said they want to make everyone fall in love with this team and see how special it is to make an NFL roster.
4. Wise words
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp had some words of advice for rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams on the sideline during practice. Listen up!
5. Fired up
Step 1: Listen to running back Jamaal Williams speak. Step 2: Run through a brick wall.
For more in-depth coverage and a behind-the-scenes look at Lions training camp, check out the full episode below: