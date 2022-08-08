O'HARA: What we learned from the second week of camp practices

Chark attack: Having watched Chark in practice throughout the offseason and in the first two weeks of training camp with the tempo ramped up, it wasn't surprising that he would show good hands, speed and range at Family Fest.

However, he exceeded expectations with a diving catch on the first offensive play of the day and two TD catches.

Chark exploded off the line and cut to the middle on a four-yard TD catch on a crisp throw from quarterback Jared Goff, then closed out the day with a leaping 33-yard TD catch in the front left corner of the end zone.

Check list: Campbell was alone in the middle of the field reading notes while players started to warm up before practice.