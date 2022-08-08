training-camp-news

Presented by

O'HARA: What we learned from the second week of camp practices

Aug 08, 2022 at 06:04 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The Detroit Lions won the day in the Family Fest at Ford Field Saturday. No, they didn't win a game or a series, or even get the better of an opponent on a fourth and one.

Pro football is back in the stadiums with the start of the preseason schedule, and the Detroit Lions are being regarded by their loyal fans in a way that is different – and far more meaningful -- than in recent seasons.

There is hope for better days, but it's hope with belief that head coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes have the formula and the acumen for building the Lions into contenders. That's what we learned from the reaction at Family Fest.

Among the other things we learned include the following: Campbell goes into practices and games with plans - he doesn't just wing it; he also doesn't wear the motto he and Holmes brought to Detroit in 2021 just on his sleeve; signing free agent DJ Chark gives the offense a player who elevates the threat level of the receiver position.

Detroit Lions Family Fest 2022 practice photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions Family Fest 2022 practice at Ford Field on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 95

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 95

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 95

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88), Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Tanner Engstrand during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88), Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Tanner Engstrand during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 95

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 95

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), and Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), and Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 95

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Jashon Cornell (96) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Jashon Cornell (96) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 95

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
30 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
31 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
32 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
33 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
34 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
35 / 95

Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
36 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
37 / 95

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
38 / 95

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
39 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
40 / 95

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
41 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
42 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
43 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
44 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
45 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
46 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
47 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
48 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
49 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
50 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
51 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
52 / 95

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
53 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
54 / 95

Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
55 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
56 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
57 / 95

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
58 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
59 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
60 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
61 / 95

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
62 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cedric Boswell (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
63 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Cedric Boswell (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Devin Funchess (13) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
64 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Devin Funchess (13) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
65 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
66 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
67 / 95

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
68 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Nolan Givan (43) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
69 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Nolan Givan (43) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
70 / 95

Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
71 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
72 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
73 / 95

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
74 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
75 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
76 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
77 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
78 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
79 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
80 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
81 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
82 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
83 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
84 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
85 / 95

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
86 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
87 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
88 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
89 / 95

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
90 / 95

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
91 / 95

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
92 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
93 / 95

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
94 / 95

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
95 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during Lions Family Fest practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen & Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

We start with the Family Fest fan reaction:

As Campbell stressed when he talked to the media before the game, it was a practice. Players played hard, but nothing approaching the regular season.

Still, there was a distinct edge from the announced crowd of 18,000. It started when the players went out early to warm up and continued to build. It reached a crescendo at the end, after Chark made a circus catch in the end zone.

With music blaring from the stadium's sound system, fans continued to cheer while players threw miniature autographed footballs into the stands.

It was a cool scene, with football players acting like kids, and fans acting like loyal fans – only not really acting. It was real emotion.

Related Links

Chark attack: Having watched Chark in practice throughout the offseason and in the first two weeks of training camp with the tempo ramped up, it wasn't surprising that he would show good hands, speed and range at Family Fest.

However, he exceeded expectations with a diving catch on the first offensive play of the day and two TD catches.

Chark exploded off the line and cut to the middle on a four-yard TD catch on a crisp throw from quarterback Jared Goff, then closed out the day with a leaping 33-yard TD catch in the front left corner of the end zone.

Check list: Campbell was alone in the middle of the field reading notes while players started to warm up before practice.

"Just a couple things about guys I want to look for," he said. "What I'm looking for in some of these players. Key notes for our coordinators. Special teams. Just a check list for myself as it pertains to practice."

True grit: Campbell has preached grit as the foundation for building the franchise, and it extends to all areas of the franchise.

He wore a hat Saturday with the word "Grit" on the front.

"I got these in the spring," he said. "I got these for the coaches. It's part of who we are. It's what we embody. It's what we're about. It's what Brad and I were going to do from Day 1.

"This is the vision of who we are. It's our foundation. It's where everything starts. We branch out from there."

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who stood out in camp practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 players who have stood out so far in Detroit Lions training camp practices.

news

O'HARA: Benson looking to show he's more than just a speedster

Trinity Benson's speed stands out, but he's looking to show he can be a complete wide receiver for the Detroit Lions.

news

Camp Notes: St. Brown working to increase his yards after catch

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 9 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

5 takeaways from OC Ben Johnson's media session

Catch up on all the news from Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's media session.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

O'HARA: Barnes competing for a role in linebacker rotation

Derrick Barnes is competing for a role in a crowded room of linebackers who could end up sharing playing time in the Detroit Lions' defense.

news

Camp Notes: Goff sharp through first week of practices

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 8 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

O'HARA: Walker taking on a bigger leadership role after re-signing this offseason

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker's position as a leader was solidified in an offseason conversation he had with head coach Dan Campbell when Walker was re-signed to a multi-year contract.

news

Camp Notes: Okwara remains optimistic in recovery from Achilles injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 7 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

5 takeaways from STC Dave Fipp's media session

Catch up on all the news from Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp's media session.

Advertising