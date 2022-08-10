TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 13 observations

Opportunity knocks: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus has been out of practice for over a week now due to injury and wide receiver Trinity Benson missed his second practice in a row Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. That gave Tom Kennedy an opportunity to play significant reps, and he took advantage. He had at least three catches for big gains in team periods. Kennedy always seems to make the most of the opportunities he gets in training camp and the preseason. – Tim Twentyman

Comeback comes up short: Campbell put the offense in a situation late Wednesday where the offense was down 10 with 3:41 left on clock with the ball on their side of the 50-yard line. Quarterback Jared Goff completed a couple passes to wide receiver DJ Chark, one big one down the left sideline to wide receiver Josh Reynolds and a beautiful touchdown pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown down the seam with 2:19 left.