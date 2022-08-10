TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 13 observations

Competitive drill: Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley ran a competitive individual period Wednesday. The backs had to side shuttle over three bags, side shuttle back, pick up a tennis ball on the ground and sprint back the other way to the finish line. Jermar Jefferson was challenged by Staley to call someone out. Jefferson picked Swift, and beat him by a step.
The finale was Jefferson vs. Godwin Igwebuike. All the other backs picked Igwebuike to win, but Staley picked Jefferson. They officially finished in a tie, according to equipment manager Tim O'Neill, who was refereeing the drill. – Tim Twentyman
Linebacker views: A year ago the snaps-count was for linebacker Derrick Barnes, a fourth-round draft pick who made the roster and started a handful of games. This year it's sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez, who took some snaps with the ones. He's certain to get a long look Friday night to judge how he has progressed. – Mike O'Hara
Opportunity knocks: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus has been out of practice for over a week now due to injury and wide receiver Trinity Benson missed his second practice in a row Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. That gave Tom Kennedy an opportunity to play significant reps, and he took advantage. He had at least three catches for big gains in team periods. Kennedy always seems to make the most of the opportunities he gets in training camp and the preseason. – Tim Twentyman
Comeback comes up short: Campbell put the offense in a situation late Wednesday where the offense was down 10 with 3:41 left on clock with the ball on their side of the 50-yard line. Quarterback Jared Goff completed a couple passes to wide receiver DJ Chark, one big one down the left sideline to wide receiver Josh Reynolds and a beautiful touchdown pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown down the seam with 2:19 left.
After a failed onside kick attempt, the offense was given the ball back at their own 15-yard line down three with 45 seconds left. After a short completion and an incompletion, rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson got through for a sack on Goff and essentially ended the drill for the offense, who had no timeouts left. Goff completed a nice pass down the middle to St. Brown as time ran out, but he wasn't able to escape the defense. We've seen a lot of those plays from Hutchinson over the first couple weeks of camp. – Tim Twentyman
View photos from Day 12 of Detroit Lions training camp on Tuesday August 9, 2022.
Big impression: Hutchinson is a big man, and he made an impression on a small fan after practice. He stopped on the way to the locker room to talk to a youngster, then got down on one knee to have a picture of the two taken. Hutchinson then thanked the kid for his interest. – Mike O'Hara
Really cooking: I chatted with cornerback Jeff Okudah coming off the practice field to gauge his excitement for Friday's preseason game and his return to competition 11 months after tearing his Achilles. Okudah said he really worked on his speed during his recovery and said he was clocked running 21.6 miles per hour at one point in practice Wednesday. That's moving pretty good. – Tim Twentyman
Day off: Veteran center Frank Ragnow had the day off and that meant backup Evan Brown got to rep with the ones. The Lions are really lucky to have Brown as a depth player upfront. He allowed just one sack and four hurries in 13 games last season. – Tim Twentyman