Where are they now: Lomas Brown

"It was almost like the crowning touch of an 18-year career -- that I was able to go out with the Super Bowl," he said. "I always question the manner in which I won it. I lost it as a starter (with the Giants), and won one as a reserve. There's always that conflict with me.

"I started for 17 years – 17 out of 18 years. The one year I didn't start was the year I won the Super Bowl. I think about the irony of how things worked out for me.

"Those are two things, how I look at the beginning of my career and how I ended it."

Brown feels the same way about his Super Bowl championship as veteran Lions kicker and former teammate Eddie Murray does in winning the Super Bowl with the 1993 Cowboys.

"I'm with Eddie," he says. "I wish we could have got that one with Detroit."

He almost played another year. He'd been contacted by the Steelers to play for them in 2003. He gave it serious consideration until he felt he couldn't compete the way he wanted to – as a starter.

"I woke up with my senses," is how he puts it.

Brown kept close tabs on the Lions after retirement as a player. As an analyst alongside play-by-play voice Dan Miller, Brown reacts to plays – good and bad -- almost like a player as he does his job. His emotions run hot, and they're on display.

"I find myself with almost like a knee-jerk reaction," he said. "I get excited about it. When you've played the game, you like to see good football.