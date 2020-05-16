Stafford excited to add Swift to Lions' offense

With Stafford currently at his residence in Atlanta, he and Swift have been able to throw and work out together. That could end up being a huge plus for Swift in terms of gaining a comfort level with his quarterback – and more importantly for Stafford to gain more trust with his rookie. Whatever Swift can glean from Stafford's 11 years of experience in the league and knowledge of the Lions' offensive system should help Swift hit the ground running when the whole team gets together for workouts.

Swift joins Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough, Ty Johnson, rookie fifth-round pick Jason Huntley and Wes Hills in Detroit's backfield. Kerryon Johnson, who the Lions drafted in the second round out of Auburn a couple seasons ago, has been a productive three-down player the last couple years, when healthy, but two knee injuries have forced him to miss 14 games over last two seasons. Swift not only gives Detroit another playmaker in the backfield, but some depth in case of injury as well.

The Lions have never ranked in the top half of the league in rushing in any of Stafford's 11 seasons in the NFL. He's only ever had one 1,000-yard rusher behind him (Reggie Bush in 2012). Stafford knows an offense that can pressure a defense with the run game opens up so many more possibilities in the passing game.