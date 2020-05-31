Where are they now: Kevin Glover

Glover, who turns 57 in mid-June, has applied his experience and qualities in several capacities at the University of Maryland's athletic department in player development and alumni relationships since returning to his alma mater in 2004. He and his wife, Cestaine, have three children.

Glover recalls how he and the others in the Lions 1985 rookie class – which included first-round pick Lomas Brown – had a welcoming party of veterans when he got to Detroit.

They were taken to Joe Louis Arena, where the Pistons were playing their playoff series against the Celtics because of damage to the Silverdome roof.

"We walked into Joe Louis Arena, and we walk straight down to courtside," Glover said. "That was just amazing. I grew up a basketball guy."

Welcome to the big leagues.

When it got down to the business of playing football, it was a slower process than might have been expected before Glover took over as the starter.

Steve Mott, drafted in the fifth round out of Alabama in 1983, was entrenched as the starter ahead of Glover.

Knee injuries his first two seasons limited Glover to 10 games without a start as a rookie and four games with one start in 1996. He spent two more seasons at guard – nine starts in 1997 and all 16 in 1998 – before taking over at center in 1999.

He also played tight end during his apprenticeship period. He was mostly a blocker – with one notable exception.

"I caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings," Glover said. "It was called back on a penalty."

When Glover finally took over as the full-time center, the position was his and his alone. He started all 16 games in eight of the nine seasons, from 1989-97. He missed nine games in 1992 because of a broken leg.

He learned valuable lessons on the way to winning the center job. An exchange with offensive line coach Bill Muir in 1986 gave him an edge that he carried the rest of his career.

"My knee was bothering me, and I told him I thought I needed a day off and a practice off," Glover recalled. "He told me straight off: 'You can't afford to take a day off.' And he just walked away."

It helped make him an iron man. It took serious injury – like the broken leg – to get him off the field for a play, much less a game.