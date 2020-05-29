Jones: There's a role in Detroit's multiple defense for whoever proves themselves

"As everyone knows we run a multiple defense, so there can be a role for whoever proves themselves," Jones said in a Zoom call Thursday from his home in Royal Oak.

"We have a lot of good players and competition is always good. I know each and every one of those guys in there is going to push each other and try to be the best players we can be for the team. I'm excited about it."

Statistically, Detroit was one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season. They have gone through a significant retooling this offseason, both via free agency, the draft and trades. The Lions could have six new starters on defense, and maybe more if there are changes at a couple of the linebacker spots.

Detroit signed Jones to a two-year extension last November. They like his size and versatility in their defense.