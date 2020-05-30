Decker getting to know new linemates during virtual meetings

Decker certainly knows what he's talking about having played next to four different starting left guards throughout his four-year career. OTAs and the June minicamp are terrific opportunities to start to feel out new teammates' nuances and playing styles, even in that limited contact setting. In a normal year, it at least gives players a head start heading into training camp.

This is anything but a normal offseason up to this point, so it will be interesting to see how fast the new players upfront fall into place with the returning vets once training camp begins.

"We're trying to do all we can via the Zoom meetings," Decker said. "Coaches flipping around and trying to go over whatever film and assignments and everything we possibly can. We're trying to maximize it. It's been nice to see everyone has been in there and taking notes and everybody's been into it.