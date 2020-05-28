O'HARA: Decker continuing his offseason workouts in Arizona

One thing that does not change with offensive linemen no matter where they train is the repetition in drills. Fundamentals are the foundation of playing the offensive line.

"I just go through different stunts, different blitzes. Just kind of recognition of that," Decker said. "Just line me up next to somebody and taking sets. Working around the best we can.

"And again, I think I'm real fortunate to have a facility to go train at with trainers. I know a lot of guys are training in their garages and stuff like that.

"I know they're doing the best they can. It's all we can do right now, trying to be professional."

Decker said the attention level is high in the regular Zoom meetings with players and coaches dialed in from around the country.

"We're trying to maximize it," Decker said. "It's been nice to see everybody in there. Everybody's been taking note. Everybody's been into it.