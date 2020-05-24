Where are they now: Chris Spielman

Football is the thread that binds Spielman from his days as an exuberant youngster to being a star football player at Ohio State and with the Lions, and as a highly respected analyst.

Spielman, 54, grew up in a football atmosphere in Canton, Ohio, where his late father, Sonny, was a successful high school coach.

As a youngster, Chris was excited to see his grandmother visit the house and ran to greet her with open arms. He was a little too excited. He broke his grandmother's nose.

"A perfect tackle ... a natural linebacker," Sonny Spielman supposedly said with fatherly pride.

There was a lot to be proud of in Spielman's playing career.

He was a tackling machine in college and the NFL. Spielman was the leading tackler all eight of his seasons in Detroit and in his first season in Buffalo in 1997.

Spielman didn't make those plays only on natural ability and desire. He watched more film than most movie critics.

He prepares with the same detail and precision in his current position as an analyst on NFL games for FOX. It was a natural progression in his post-playing career. He began with a studio show for FOX, eventually moved to ESPN as a college analyst, then signed back with FOX and the NFL in 2016.

Spielman conducts his own team meeting before games with the production and camera crew doing the game.

"I started doing that with ESPN for a couple reasons," he said. "I always have that team concept in mind, and I wanted the tape and camera people to know how important they are to me doing a good job. I want to familiarize them with stuff I'm looking for during the game.

"It works really well. I think those guys appreciate it. I want them to know I can't do that job without them doing their job. At the end of the meeting I tell them, 'You play good, I play real good. You play bad, I play real bad."

Stefanie's illness put Chris in a position that was new to him. As much support as he gave Stefanie – and it was limitless – he had no control over the outcome.

"It humbled me to no end," he says now. "When people are in that situation, people either run to God or run away from God."