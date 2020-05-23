Amendola: 'The sky is the limit' for Golladay

Amendola and Golladay have worked out together this offseason, and Amendola said the two plan to meet up again in the next week or so for more workouts.

"He came down to Austin," Amendola said of Golladay. "We got some good work in here in Austin and did it in a safe manner. We want to get together and get as much work done as possible but to stay safe is most important."

The Lions were the only team in the NFL last season to have three receivers catch at least 60 passes for at least 600 yards. Amendola caught 62 passes for 678 yards, Marvin Jones Jr. had 62 receptions for 779 yards and nine scores, and Golladay emerged as one of the best young receivers in the game with 65 catches for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 touchdown receptions.

Amendola said the sky is the limit for the kind of receiver and playmaker Golladay can become in this league.

"What I love about Kenny is he's a dog," Amendola said. "He plays the game very physical and he's a great teammate. The sky is the limit for Kenny. It's just a matter of getting out there, getting years under his belt and getting experience under his belt."

Golladay has experienced personal success early in his career, but he hasn't experienced much winning in his first three seasons.

"I know he's working hard," Amendola said of Golladay. "I know he's in California now. We talked about getting together here in the next week or two to try and again, pile up as much reps and as much work as we can here in these tough times."