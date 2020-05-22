Lions offseason questions: New Lion to watch

The Detroit Lions are making their way through their virtual offseason training program without in-person OTA and minicamp practices. While we're all looking forward to seeing the new free-agent signings and draft picks take the field in a Lions uniform for the first time, we're going to have to wait a little longer than usual.

When the Lions are able to hit the field, which new Lion are you most excited to see in action? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Linebacker Jamie Collins Sr.

I'm looking forward to seeing how head coach Matt Patricia and defensive coordinator Cory Undlin use Collins. He's an extremely athletic and versatile defender, and we could see him line up all over the field. He played 81 percent of the snaps for New England's top-ranked defense last season, and set a career-high with seven sacks to go along with 81 tackles, three forced fumbles and three interceptions while playing as an edge rusher, defensive tackle and off-the-ball linebacker.