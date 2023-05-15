O'HARA: What we learned from rookie minicamp

Brian Branch has been a member of the Detroit Lions for less than two weeks, but he arrived with some knowledge of Detroit and the Lions from his connection with Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson.
"I know a good bit," Branch said during the Lions' rookie minicamp. "Calvin Johnson went to my high school (Sandy Creek in Metro Atlanta)."
Branch also studied videos of the Lions' secondary after they drafted him in the second round to put to use his multiple skills at cornerback, safety and nickel back that he showed at Alabama.
Branch is prepared to make the jump to the Lions and the rigors of the NFL.
What we learned from other Lions' draft picks – quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and defensive lineman Brodric Martin --- is that being prepared is the rule for the Lions' 2023 rookie class, not the exception.
We start with Branch and his knowledge of his new workplace:
Branch studied videos of last year's games to see where he fits in the defensive schemes.
"I want to see how they do things here, to give me an advantage with the defense," Branch said.
Away from the video studies was the emotional reaction of the Lions playing the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the opening game of the 2023 season.
"That's big – yes sir," said Branch, who played big games at Alabama. "I know everybody's excited. We're excited. Kansas City's a good team.
"It's big to be playing the first game."
Hooker: A third-round pick from Tennessee, Hooker's 2022 season ended early because of an injury to his left knee.
It is likely that Hooker will have a red-shirt 2023 season as a rookie, meaning the Lions do not expect the injury to heal in time for Hooker to play.
Hooker did not wait for rookie camp to begin his preparation. On the day he was drafted, he got in touch with James Mitchell, a rookie tight end with the Lions in 2022 and a former teammate of Hooker's when both were at Virginia Tech.
Mitchell sent copies of the passing routes for Hooker to study.
"He just gave me the formations," Hooker said. "That's where it starts – you have to know where everyone aligns. The plays and the protections and the concepts will come after that.
"That's just the basics. You get those basic plays, and everything follows."
Sorsdal: A fifth-round pick from William & Mary, Sorsdal played right tackle throughout his career. His future with the Lions is likely to be at guard.
"Everything happens much faster when you're at guard," said Sorsdal, who welcomes the challenge of a position switch. "Things get on you quick. That's one thing I need to adjust to."
"I like having something to work on. I like challenging myself. I feel like I'm doing that out here (on the practice field)."
View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Allen Park, Mich.
Martin: He was at a hotel in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, preparing with his family for a draft party for the third and final day of the draft when he got a call that forced him to change his plans.
The Lions were on the phone, telling him they planned to draft him – in the third round Friday, not on Saturday.
"Do you want to be a Lion?" is how Martin described the opening words from head coach Dan Campbell in his call.
"I said 'Yeah,'" Martin said. "I ran down six flights of stairs to get to where the TV was. My momma (Karen Martin) was setting up the party."
Martin is an imposing physical figure at 6-5 and 330 pounds. With long arms and quickness off the ball, he could be a force on the interior defensive line if he develops the way the Lions project he might
Martin, who was not well known at Western Kentucky, is living out a dream.
"It's way better than what I thought," Martin said. "I'm blessed. It's surreal. I still don't believe it. I walked in here (the locker room), I seen my name on it, I almost shed a couple tears."