O'HARA: What we learned from rookie minicamp

Hooker: A third-round pick from Tennessee, Hooker's 2022 season ended early because of an injury to his left knee.

It is likely that Hooker will have a red-shirt 2023 season as a rookie, meaning the Lions do not expect the injury to heal in time for Hooker to play.

Hooker did not wait for rookie camp to begin his preparation. On the day he was drafted, he got in touch with James Mitchell, a rookie tight end with the Lions in 2022 and a former teammate of Hooker's when both were at Virginia Tech.

Mitchell sent copies of the passing routes for Hooker to study.

"He just gave me the formations," Hooker said. "That's where it starts – you have to know where everyone aligns. The plays and the protections and the concepts will come after that.