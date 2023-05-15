O'HARA: What we learned from rookie minicamp

May 15, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Brian Branch has been a member of the Detroit Lions for less than two weeks, but he arrived with some knowledge of Detroit and the Lions from his connection with Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

"I know a good bit," Branch said during the Lions' rookie minicamp. "Calvin Johnson went to my high school (Sandy Creek in Metro Atlanta)."

Branch also studied videos of the Lions' secondary after they drafted him in the second round to put to use his multiple skills at cornerback, safety and nickel back that he showed at Alabama.

Branch is prepared to make the jump to the Lions and the rigors of the NFL.

What we learned from other Lions' draft picks – quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and defensive lineman Brodric Martin --- is that being prepared is the rule for the Lions' 2023 rookie class, not the exception.

We start with Branch and his knowledge of his new workplace:

Branch studied videos of last year's games to see where he fits in the defensive schemes.

"I want to see how they do things here, to give me an advantage with the defense," Branch said.

Away from the video studies was the emotional reaction of the Lions playing the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the opening game of the 2023 season.

"That's big – yes sir," said Branch, who played big games at Alabama. "I know everybody's excited. We're excited. Kansas City's a good team.

"It's big to be playing the first game."

Related Links

Hooker: A third-round pick from Tennessee, Hooker's 2022 season ended early because of an injury to his left knee.

It is likely that Hooker will have a red-shirt 2023 season as a rookie, meaning the Lions do not expect the injury to heal in time for Hooker to play.

Hooker did not wait for rookie camp to begin his preparation. On the day he was drafted, he got in touch with James Mitchell, a rookie tight end with the Lions in 2022 and a former teammate of Hooker's when both were at Virginia Tech.

Mitchell sent copies of the passing routes for Hooker to study.

"He just gave me the formations," Hooker said. "That's where it starts – you have to know where everyone aligns. The plays and the protections and the concepts will come after that.

"That's just the basics. You get those basic plays, and everything follows."

Sorsdal: A fifth-round pick from William & Mary, Sorsdal played right tackle throughout his career. His future with the Lions is likely to be at guard.

"Everything happens much faster when you're at guard," said Sorsdal, who welcomes the challenge of a position switch. "Things get on you quick. That's one thing I need to adjust to."

"I like having something to work on. I like challenging myself. I feel like I'm doing that out here (on the practice field)."

2023 Detroit Lions rookie minicamp: Day 2 photos

View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Allen Park, Mich.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 40

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 40

Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 40

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 40

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 40

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (59) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (59) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 40

Rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 40

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (38) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (38) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 40

Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Cory Durden (90) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Cory Durden (90) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (38) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (38) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 40

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 40

Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 40

Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18), Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18), Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 40

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Martin: He was at a hotel in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, preparing with his family for a draft party for the third and final day of the draft when he got a call that forced him to change his plans.

The Lions were on the phone, telling him they planned to draft him – in the third round Friday, not on Saturday.

"Do you want to be a Lion?" is how Martin described the opening words from head coach Dan Campbell in his call.

"I said 'Yeah,'" Martin said. "I ran down six flights of stairs to get to where the TV was. My momma (Karen Martin) was setting up the party."

Martin is an imposing physical figure at 6-5 and 330 pounds. With long arms and quickness off the ball, he could be a force on the interior defensive line if he develops the way the Lions project he might

Martin, who was not well known at Western Kentucky, is living out a dream.

"It's way better than what I thought," Martin said. "I'm blessed. It's surreal. I still don't believe it. I walked in here (the locker room), I seen my name on it, I almost shed a couple tears."

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Rookie minicamp observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from 2023 Detroit Lions rookie minicamp.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2023 NFL Draft

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Antoine Green

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' seventh-round selection of wide receiver Antoine Green.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' fifth-round selection of offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Brodric Martin

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' third-round selection of defensive tackle Brodric Martin.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Quarterback Hendon Hooker

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' third-round selection of quarterback Hendon Hooker.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive back Brian Branch

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' second-round selection of defensive back Brian Branch.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Tight end Sam LaPorta

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' second-round selection of tight end Sam LaPorta.

news

Gibbs confident in his abilities as a do-it-all back: 'I know what I can do'

New Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is confident in his abilities as he prepares for the next stage of his career at the NFL level.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Jack Campbell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' first-round selection of linebacker Jack Campbell.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' first-round selection of running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Advertising