Gibbs held out of Day 2 rookie minicamp practice with minor injury

Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs reassured reporters gathered around him after open rookie minicamp practice that an ankle injury suffered in practice on Friday that prevented him from practicing Saturday was no big deal.
"I'm straight," Gibbs said of the team just being cautious and holding him out Saturday.
It was admittedly disappointing not getting to see the Lions newest offensive weapon running around with his fellow rookies on Saturday. Gibbs has only been in Allen Park for three days, but said he's already starting to get an idea of how the Lions plan to use him in coordinator Ben Johnson's offense.
View photos from Day 1 of Detroit Lions rookie minicamp on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Allen Park, Mich.
"Probably the same as at Alabama," he said. "Probably wideout and running back. It's the second day so moving forward we'll see how it progresses."
Gibbs led the Crimson Tide last year in rushing yards (926) and receptions (44), which isn't easy to do at a place like Alabama with as much talent as they always have on that roster. The Lions view Gibbs as a versatile weapon in their offense and they plan to utilize him accordingly.
"I smile every time I watch him play," Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew said of Gibbs before Saturday's practice. "We saw him move around and saw him do some stuff (Friday). I mean, the kid is gifted. He's learning. In this system he's got a lot to learn. We'll take time and let him get acclimated and see where he goes."
Gibbs said he's happy to have the NFL Draft and everything that went into that into that process behind him and to be back doing football activities again. Rookie camp is an important acclimation period for draft picks, undrafted rookies and any tryout players who make the 90-man roster before full-team workouts with the veterans kick off next.
Gibbs said his goal for the week is to learn the playbook and sharpen up on the details. He spent most of Saturday's practice taking mental reps.
"I think the game is more mental than physical ability anyway, so it's good for me," he said.
Gibbs can't wait to join running back David Montgomery and the rest of the vets in the running back room next week to soak in any knowledge they can throw his way. He's also excited to get back on the field and start to see just exactly how he fits into this offense.