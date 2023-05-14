LaPorta impresses at Lions rookie minicamp practice

"That's my guy," LaPorta said of Campbell. "I was roommates with Jack the last couple years, we lived in a house with all of our buddies, and it's just backyard football. You're just going against your buddy. You're competing and that's what we all love.

"It's definitely fun to go against him. He gets me and I get him every once in a while. That's dating back to Iowa the last four years. You win some and you lose some."