TIM AND MIKE: Rookie minicamp observations

Lone wolf: With Gibbs not taking part in practice Saturday, undrafted free agent Mohamed Ibrahim was the only running back at practice. That meant a lot of work for him. Ibrahim caught just 22 passes in five years at Minnesota, but he showed good hands Saturday. He might have caught more balls Saturday in 7-on-7 and team drills at Lions practice than he did in five years at Minnesota. – Tim Twentyman

Long-range plan: Making it to the NFL has been defensive tackle Brodric Martin's goal since he was five years old. Martin said he prayed on it every day. – Mike O'Hara