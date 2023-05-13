TIM AND MIKE: Rookie minicamp observations

Sitting out: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs didn't take part in Saturday's open rookie minicamp practice after tweaking an ankle in practice Friday. Gibbs said the injury was minor and the Lions are just being cautious sitting him out. Defensive back Brian Branch also sat out with an undisclosed injury but said afterward it was no big deal. Undrafted free agent cornerback Steven Gilmore also didn't practice Saturday. – Tim Twentyman
Familiar foe: Linebacker Jack Campbell and tight end Sam LaPorta were teammates and roommates at Iowa, and that's made them close friends and staunch competitors. The two squared off in special teams coverage drill where LaPorta put a great juke more on Campbell to get by him. He shot Campbell a look back and a little wave as he went by. – Tim Twentyman
View photos from Day 1 of Detroit Lions rookie minicamp on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Allen Park, Mich.
Speaking of LaPorta: I thought he showed Saturday exactly why the Lions took him so high in the second round. He made plays all over the field – deep, intermediate and short. He's great at gaining separation at the top of his route and he's got some sizzle with the ball in his hands after the catch. I thought he was one of the best players on the field Saturday. – Tim Twentyman
Smooth operator I: At 6-5 and 249 pounds, Campbell might seem to be a little too tall to be effective covering passes. That does not appear to be the case. On one pass-coverage drill, he stuck to a running back coming out of the backfield like he was fly paper. – Mike O'Hara
Smooth operator II: On the other side of the ball, LaPorta ran routes as if he were planning to play wide receiver. – Mike O'Hara
QB presence: It was pretty impressive to watch quarterback Hendon Hooker during stretching at the beginning of practice going around to all his teammates. He chatted up some of the coaches too. Hooker is still rehabbing a torn ACL and not taking part in on-field activities, but even without taking part in practice he was making his presence felt. Hooker exudes a ton of confidence, and seems like he'll be a very likable teammate. – Tim Twentyman
Man in the middle: There were no kid gloves given to Campbell. He was right in the center of Aaron Glenn's defense at the MIKE calling plays and leading the defense Saturday. He looks the part with terrific size yet smooth movement skills. – Tim Twentyman
Lone wolf: With Gibbs not taking part in practice Saturday, undrafted free agent Mohamed Ibrahim was the only running back at practice. That meant a lot of work for him. Ibrahim caught just 22 passes in five years at Minnesota, but he showed good hands Saturday. He might have caught more balls Saturday in 7-on-7 and team drills at Lions practice than he did in five years at Minnesota. – Tim Twentyman
Long-range plan: Making it to the NFL has been defensive tackle Brodric Martin's goal since he was five years old. Martin said he prayed on it every day. – Mike O'Hara
Caught my eye: Watch out for Eastern Michigan University wide receiver Dylan Drummond who is here trying out. He's super quick and made a lot of nice plays Saturday. He also has good size (6-0, 194). – Tim Twentyman