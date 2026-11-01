INACTIVES: Lions vs. Vikings

Cornerback Roger McCreary showed up on Friday's practice report with a foot injury and was listed as questionable to play today as the Lions welcome undefeated division rival Minnesota (6-0) into Ford Field.
There's good news for a Detroit secondary that's played pretty good football the last two games as McCreary is active today. McCreary has played both on the outside and in the slot for Detroit's defense this season and comes off a Week 7 performance where he was targeted five times, gave up just two catches for 30 yards and notched four tackles.
The secondary will also get an added boost today as Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week safety Brian Branch will have no restrictions on his reps after playing 45 of a possible 67 reps in his season debut last week after a 10-month Achilles rehab. Branch had a critical interception in the fourth quarter in his return to go along with four tackles and a pass defended.
All five of Detroit's inactives today are healthy scratches as the Lions enjoy pretty good health heading into this matchup.
Inactive today for Detroit are tight end Jackson Meeks, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, center Seth McLaughlin, safety Bishop Fitzgerald and edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein.