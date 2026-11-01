INACTIVES: Lions vs. Vikings

Cornerback Roger McCreary showed up on Friday's practice report with a foot injury and was listed as questionable to play today as the Lions welcome undefeated division rival Minnesota (6-0) into Ford Field.

There's good news for a Detroit secondary that's played pretty good football the last two games as McCreary is active today. McCreary has played both on the outside and in the slot for Detroit's defense this season and comes off a Week 7 performance where he was targeted five times, gave up just two catches for 30 yards and notched four tackles.