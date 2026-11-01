5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

For the second week in a row, the Detroit Lions host a division opponent as the undefeated Minnesota Vikings (6-0) are in town. Detroit looks to break a two-game losing streak to the Vikings dating back to last season and extend their current winning streak to three.

Here are five things to watch out for in today's NFC North showdown at Ford Field:

1. HANDLING THE BLITZ

Lions head coach Dan Campbell described what Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his unit have shown on tape this season as havoc and chaos.

The Vikings have by far the highest blitz rate in the NFL at around 70 percent. The next closest is Washington at 40. They have a veteran-laden roster that knows Flores' scheme and how to operate at an elite level within it.

"Everything is fueled by this defense," Campbell said of Minnesota's undefeated start. "That's the starting point. This defense is as good as it gets. They fly around the football. They're smart. They understand the system. They understand where they're going to exploit you at and then where you're trying to, 'OK, this is where my outlet is.' They're very good at it and they just create havoc and chaos."