5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

For the second week in a row, the Detroit Lions host a division opponent as the undefeated Minnesota Vikings (6-0) are in town. Detroit looks to break a two-game losing streak to the Vikings dating back to last season and extend their current winning streak to three.
Here are five things to watch out for in today's NFC North showdown at Ford Field:
1. HANDLING THE BLITZ
Lions head coach Dan Campbell described what Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his unit have shown on tape this season as havoc and chaos.
The Vikings have by far the highest blitz rate in the NFL at around 70 percent. The next closest is Washington at 40. They have a veteran-laden roster that knows Flores' scheme and how to operate at an elite level within it.
"Everything is fueled by this defense," Campbell said of Minnesota's undefeated start. "That's the starting point. This defense is as good as it gets. They fly around the football. They're smart. They understand the system. They understand where they're going to exploit you at and then where you're trying to, 'OK, this is where my outlet is.' They're very good at it and they just create havoc and chaos."
Detroit comes into the matchup with the top-graded offensive line in the NFL by Pro Football Focus and a quarterback in Jared Goff who has played at an elite level in his 11th season. Minnesota allows just 12.3 points per game, while the Lions score 30.7 points per game on average. This is only the second matchup between NFL divisional foes since realignment in 2022 that pits a No. 1 scoring defense against a top two scoring offense. It should be a fun matchup to watch all afternoon.
2. X FACTOR
NFL Research had an interested statistic this week. Goff is in his 11th NFL season with 157 career games under his belt and not one of those have come against a team with a No. 1 scoring defense.
Goff is 4-2 in six career matchups against Flores' Vikings defense. He's playing some of the best football of his career coming into Sunday with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions through six games.
Goff leads the NFL in passer rating (112.5). He's first in passing yards per game (298.0), passing first downs/game (14.67), fewest interceptions (0); and second in passing first down percentage (39.5) and touchdown passes per game (2.33). Goff's terrific at navigating the pocket, avoiding the rush and creating extra time for his pass catchers to get open. That will be key to the offensive operation today.
3. DEFENSIVE GAINS
Detroit's defense has played good football the last couple weeks in wins over Arizona and Green Bay. Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said he's had three keys to success for his defense the last two games against the Cardinals and Packers, and his unit checked off all three in back-to-back wins.
The Vikings have scored 125 points (20.8 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in the league. That's tied for the second-fewest points scored during a 6-0 start in NFL history (1978 Rams – 116 pts).
This is a Minnesota squad that's played complementary football all season led by elite defense and special teams play with an offense that's done enough to score more than their opponent through these six games.
The Lions have faced quarterback Kyler Murray before and know how dangerous he can be when afforded the opportunity to create big plays outside the pocket. Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are as good a receiving duo as there is in this league, T.J. Hockenson is a proven playmaker at tight end, and Aaron Jones Sr. is a crafty veteran at running back.
The defense needs a good plan and to execute it well as they look to extend their quality play into a third-straight week.
View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Friday, Oct. 30.
4. ESTABLISHING THE RUN
Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs enters today's contest top in the NFL in touches (166), scrimmage touchdowns (9) and first downs (42), and is third in scrimmage yards (890). He's been terrific stepping into the lead role in Detroit's backfield. He's had some big games against the Vikings in his career, and the Lions will look for another one today.
The best way to slow down this aggressive Minnesota defense is to establish the run early. Gibbs' longest run of the season is just 22 yards, but there are opportunities for big plays in the run game today if the Lions block up the blitz upfront and get Gibbs into the second and third levels with one-on-one matchups.
Just as important as what Gibbs does with the football in his hands is what he does without it in terms of stepping up and taking on free rushers in pass pro. His role in that aspect of the offense, along with reserve Sione Vaki, is just as important to Detroit's offensive success today.
5. WIN THE TRENCHES
We talked above about the importance of offensive line play in today's contest given Minnesota's high blitz rate and how Detroit establishing a consistent rushing attack is the best counterattack to the Vikings' top-ranked scoring defense.
Equally important is Detroit's defensive front continuing to play the dominating brand of football we've grown accustomed to seeing through the first six games.
The Lions are tied for second in the NFL in sacks (21.0) despite playing two less games than Green Bay (22.0) and one less than Denver, who also has 21.0 on the year.
In Detroit's four wins this season, opponents average 66.2 rushing yards per game. In their two losses that number balloons to 165.0. Minnesota comes in averaging 119.3 yards per game on the ground, 12th best in the NFL.
Containing the Vikings' rushing attack, which also includes limiting Murray on the ground, and consistently applying pressure in the pass game will be a key to success this afternoon.