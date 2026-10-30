Twentyman's Mailbag: How will Lions handle Minnesota's blitz-heavy defense?

Twentyman: It's going to be a full team effort this week against a Minnesota defense that sends the blitz about 70 percent of the time this year, far and away the most in the NFL (Washington is next at 40 percent).

To me, this game is just as much about what running back Jahmyr Gibbs does without the ball in his hand picking up the blitz as it is with the ball in his hands.

The Lions are looking for more explosives in the run game and there are some opportunities this week to do so if Detroit blocks it right up front and leave Gibbs one-on-one with a safety. Some of Gibbs' best highlight runs have been against the Vikings.

He also has to step up and take on linebackers Blake Cashman (4.5 sacks) and Andrew Van Ginkel (4.0) when they come on the blitz. It's an area Gibbs has been much improved at this year. Sione Vaki will be tasked with this as well.

Minnesota's blitz percentage forces running backs to step up and take on the free rushers, which leaves less time helping on the edges with chips or nudges. That leaves a lot of one-on-one opportunities on the outside, and Vikings third-year edge rusher Dallas Turner will take advantage. Turner has 36 pressures this season, the most by any Minnesota defender. Van Ginkel has 19 and Cashman has 16.