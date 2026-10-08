Week 5 opponent: What the Cardinals are saying

2. The Giants' defense was effective blitzing Arizona last week. New York blitzed 51.3 percent of the time with a pressure percentage of 55 percent, though the Cardinals gave up just two sacks and seven quarterback hits. It was effective in speeding up quarterback Jacoby Brissett's clock, and helped lead to three interceptions.

"I don't think I'm sharing secrets to Detroit or the next team, but when you get hit with something and you're not having success, it's a copycat league in some aspects," LaFleur said.

"You're always prepared for that. Like hey, 'What did we do well against what coverages?' Most likely you're not going to see that stuff the next week. What did we not do well? There's no faking that. Stats say it, analytics say it, tape says it and our eyes all said it. We have to be better and it starts with me in terms of the schematics in terms of giving a better advantage. Give them better clarity."