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Week 5 opponent: What the Cardinals are saying

Oct 08, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Arizona Cardinals talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Let's find out:

1. Cardinals starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. tore his bicep in Arizona's loss to the New York Giants last week. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday. The Cardinals signed veteran tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to their practice squad, but head coach Mike LaFleur said earlier this week that rookie seventh-round pick out of Ole Miss, Jayden Williams, will replace Johnson in the starting lineup. Williams has played a handful of snaps in heavy personnel for Arizona.

"I feel for him," LaFleur said Monday of Johnson. "It sucks for him first and foremost. Sucks obviously for the Arizona Cardinals, our offense, this team. It's NFL football. Here we are in October. Show goes on.

"Really impressed with (Williams). He's wise beyond his years. Obviously played big-time college football. So, we have a lot of confidence in him."

Right guard Isaiah Adams left the game against the Giants with an ankle injury and his status for Sunday's game is still unknown. It's something to monitor heading into the Week 5 contest as the Cardinals could be navigating some shakeups along their offensive line. The Lions' defense ranks second in the NFL in sacks (15 after four games).

Meet the Opponent: Arizona Cardinals

View photos of the starters for the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Mike LaFleur Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett Defensive coordinator: Nick Rallis Special teams coordinator: Michael Ghobrial (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Head coach Mike LaFleur

Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Defensive coordinator: Nick Rallis

Special teams coordinator: Michael Ghobrial

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Backed up by Jalen Brooks (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Backed up by Jalen Brooks

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Paris Johnson Jr. Backed up by Josh Fryar (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
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LT Paris Johnson Jr.

Backed up by Josh Fryar

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Isaac Seumalo Backed up by Hayden Conner (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
4 / 30

LG Isaac Seumalo

Backed up by Hayden Conner

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Hjalte Froholdt Backed up by Jon Gaines II (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
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C Hjalte Froholdt

Backed up by Jon Gaines II

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Isaiah Adams Backed up by Jon Gaines II (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
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RG Isaiah Adams

Backed up by Jon Gaines II

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Elijah Wilkinson Backed up by Jayden Williams (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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RT Elijah Wilkinson

Backed up by Jayden Williams

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Trey McBride Backed up by Elijah Higgins and Hunter Long (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
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TE Trey McBride

Backed up by Elijah Higgins and Hunter Long

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Kendrick Bourne Backed up by Devin Duvernay (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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WR Kendrick Bourne

Backed up by Devin Duvernay

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Michael Wilson Backed up by Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
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WR Michael Wilson

Backed up by Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jacoby Brissett Backed up by Gardner Minshew II and Carson Beck (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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QB Jacoby Brissett

Backed up by Gardner Minshew II and Carson Beck

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Tyler Allgeier Backed up by Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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RB Tyler Allgeier

Backed up by Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Dante Stills Backed up by Darius Robinson (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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DT Dante Stills

Backed up by Darius Robinson

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Roy Lopez Backed up by Andrew Billings (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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NT Roy Lopez

Backed up by Andrew Billings

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Walter Nolen III Backed up by L.J. Collier (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
15 / 30

DT Walter Nolen III

Backed up by L.J. Collier

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Josh Sweat Backed up by Jordan Burch and Eku Leota (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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LB Josh Sweat

Backed up by Jordan Burch and Eku Leota

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jack Gibbens Backed up by Karson Sharar (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
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LB Jack Gibbens

Backed up by Karson Sharar

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Mack Wilson Sr. Backed up by Cody Simon (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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LB Mack Wilson Sr.

Backed up by Cody Simon

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Zaven Collins (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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LB Zaven Collins

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Baron Browning (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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LB Baron Browning

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Denzel Burke Backed up by Starling Thomas V (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
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CB Denzel Burke

Backed up by Starling Thomas V

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Max Melton Backed up by Kei'Trel Clark (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
22 / 30

CB Max Melton

Backed up by Kei'Trel Clark

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Garrett Williams Backed up by Kalen King (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
23 / 30

CB Garrett Williams

Backed up by Kalen King

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Andrew Wingard Backed up by Wydett Williams Jr. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
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S Andrew Wingard

Backed up by Wydett Williams Jr.

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Budda Baker Backed up by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
25 / 30

S Budda Baker

Backed up by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Chad Ryland (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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K Chad Ryland

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Blake Gillikin (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
27 / 30

P/H Blake Gillikin

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Casey Kreiter (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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LS Casey Kreiter

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KR Devin Duvernay Backed up by Jalen Brooks and Jeremiyah Love (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
29 / 30

KR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by Jalen Brooks and Jeremiyah Love

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Devin Duvernay Backed up by Michael Wilson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
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PR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by Michael Wilson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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2. The Giants' defense was effective blitzing Arizona last week. New York blitzed 51.3 percent of the time with a pressure percentage of 55 percent, though the Cardinals gave up just two sacks and seven quarterback hits. It was effective in speeding up quarterback Jacoby Brissett's clock, and helped lead to three interceptions.

"I don't think I'm sharing secrets to Detroit or the next team, but when you get hit with something and you're not having success, it's a copycat league in some aspects," LaFleur said.

"You're always prepared for that. Like hey, 'What did we do well against what coverages?' Most likely you're not going to see that stuff the next week. What did we not do well? There's no faking that. Stats say it, analytics say it, tape says it and our eyes all said it. We have to be better and it starts with me in terms of the schematics in terms of giving a better advantage. Give them better clarity."

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3. Brissett said the one thing that's jumped out to him from watching the Lions' defense in preparation for Sunday is how they have played every quarterback they faced a little different the first four weeks of the season.

He said he doesn't get caught up in scores or stats when watching and studying opponent film. Sometimes that's not the real picture of who they are. For him, it's strictly scheme and personnel.

4. LaFleur on former Cardinals offensive coordinator and current Lions OC Drew Petzing: "(Petzing) definitely has his spin on that offense, but it's the Detroit Lions offense. They are doing a lot of the stuff they've done in the run game. They are doing a lot of stuff Jared (Goff) has been really, really successful at. MVP-caliber level stuff. A lot of the same, but he's definitely put his little flavor on it, for sure"

5. The Cardinals have lost three in a row to New York (Giants), San Francisco and Seattle after winning their season opener vs. Los Angeles (Chargers). What is the sense of urgency like in the building leading up to Sunday's matchup with Detroit?

"The sense of urgency needs to be there no matter what the record is," Brissett said. "Each week is a 1-0 league. Obviously, the way the last three weeks have ended has definitely created a sense of urgency. But obviously not a sense of panic. You can't panic. How can we steady the ship without everybody trying to jump off the ship or pick up the ship and run. Just doing the right things right every day and Sunday will take care of itself."

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