Week 5 opponent: What the Cardinals are saying

What are the Arizona Cardinals talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Let's find out:
1. Cardinals starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. tore his bicep in Arizona's loss to the New York Giants last week. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday. The Cardinals signed veteran tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to their practice squad, but head coach Mike LaFleur said earlier this week that rookie seventh-round pick out of Ole Miss, Jayden Williams, will replace Johnson in the starting lineup. Williams has played a handful of snaps in heavy personnel for Arizona.
"I feel for him," LaFleur said Monday of Johnson. "It sucks for him first and foremost. Sucks obviously for the Arizona Cardinals, our offense, this team. It's NFL football. Here we are in October. Show goes on.
"Really impressed with (Williams). He's wise beyond his years. Obviously played big-time college football. So, we have a lot of confidence in him."
Right guard Isaiah Adams left the game against the Giants with an ankle injury and his status for Sunday's game is still unknown. It's something to monitor heading into the Week 5 contest as the Cardinals could be navigating some shakeups along their offensive line. The Lions' defense ranks second in the NFL in sacks (15 after four games).
View photos of the starters for the Arizona Cardinals.
2. The Giants' defense was effective blitzing Arizona last week. New York blitzed 51.3 percent of the time with a pressure percentage of 55 percent, though the Cardinals gave up just two sacks and seven quarterback hits. It was effective in speeding up quarterback Jacoby Brissett's clock, and helped lead to three interceptions.
"I don't think I'm sharing secrets to Detroit or the next team, but when you get hit with something and you're not having success, it's a copycat league in some aspects," LaFleur said.
"You're always prepared for that. Like hey, 'What did we do well against what coverages?' Most likely you're not going to see that stuff the next week. What did we not do well? There's no faking that. Stats say it, analytics say it, tape says it and our eyes all said it. We have to be better and it starts with me in terms of the schematics in terms of giving a better advantage. Give them better clarity."
3. Brissett said the one thing that's jumped out to him from watching the Lions' defense in preparation for Sunday is how they have played every quarterback they faced a little different the first four weeks of the season.
He said he doesn't get caught up in scores or stats when watching and studying opponent film. Sometimes that's not the real picture of who they are. For him, it's strictly scheme and personnel.
4. LaFleur on former Cardinals offensive coordinator and current Lions OC Drew Petzing: "(Petzing) definitely has his spin on that offense, but it's the Detroit Lions offense. They are doing a lot of the stuff they've done in the run game. They are doing a lot of stuff Jared (Goff) has been really, really successful at. MVP-caliber level stuff. A lot of the same, but he's definitely put his little flavor on it, for sure"
5. The Cardinals have lost three in a row to New York (Giants), San Francisco and Seattle after winning their season opener vs. Los Angeles (Chargers). What is the sense of urgency like in the building leading up to Sunday's matchup with Detroit?
"The sense of urgency needs to be there no matter what the record is," Brissett said. "Each week is a 1-0 league. Obviously, the way the last three weeks have ended has definitely created a sense of urgency. But obviously not a sense of panic. You can't panic. How can we steady the ship without everybody trying to jump off the ship or pick up the ship and run. Just doing the right things right every day and Sunday will take care of itself."