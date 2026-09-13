RECAP: Lions vs. Saints

New Orleans' offense went 80 yards in 10 plays and scored on an eight-yard pass from Shough to tight end Noah Fant, trimming the Lions' lead to 31-30. Saints head coach Kellen Moore opted to go for the win with a two-point conversion instead of kicking the extra point. Shough's pass to wide receiver Bryce Lance in the corner of the end zone fell incomplete and Detroit celebrated a win to open the season.

Detroit got two one-yard touchdown runs from Jahmyr Gibbs as he finished with 156 yards on 29 carries for a 5.4-yard average per rush. St. Brown had the OT touchdown and a 19-yarder in the third quarter. He caught 10 passes for 67 yards and those two scores.

The Lions' defense held the Saints scoreless for over 40 minutes to begin the game, but then Shough and the Saints' passing game woke up and led their comeback.

Detroit got interceptions from safety Chuck Clark and linebacker Derrick Barnes as well as a fumble recovery by edge rusher DJ Wonnum that was forced by cornerback Roger McCreary. The Lions won the turnover battle 3-1.