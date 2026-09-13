RECAP: Lions vs. Saints

Recap: It took overtime, but the Detroit Lions found a way to make one final play on defense and get a hard-fought Week 1 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field Sunday.
Detroit jumped out to a 21-0 lead over the Saints in the third quarter, but New Orleans stormed all the way back and tied the game on a nine-yard Tyler Shough to Juwan Johnson touchdown with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. The Saints had a chance to win it as time expired in regulation, but Daniel Carlson's 62-yard field goal fell short.
In OT, New Orleans won the toss and opted to play defense first. Lions quarterback Jared Goff and the offense marched 70 yards in 10 plays, capped off by a four-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown, which was his second of the contest. Detroit went up 31-24 with just over five minutes left in the extra period.
View photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 13 in Detroit.
New Orleans' offense went 80 yards in 10 plays and scored on an eight-yard pass from Shough to tight end Noah Fant, trimming the Lions' lead to 31-30. Saints head coach Kellen Moore opted to go for the win with a two-point conversion instead of kicking the extra point. Shough's pass to wide receiver Bryce Lance in the corner of the end zone fell incomplete and Detroit celebrated a win to open the season.
Detroit got two one-yard touchdown runs from Jahmyr Gibbs as he finished with 156 yards on 29 carries for a 5.4-yard average per rush. St. Brown had the OT touchdown and a 19-yarder in the third quarter. He caught 10 passes for 67 yards and those two scores.
The Lions' defense held the Saints scoreless for over 40 minutes to begin the game, but then Shough and the Saints' passing game woke up and led their comeback.
Detroit got interceptions from safety Chuck Clark and linebacker Derrick Barnes as well as a fumble recovery by edge rusher DJ Wonnum that was forced by cornerback Roger McCreary. The Lions won the turnover battle 3-1.
New Orleans notched 469 yards of total offense - most of those coming in the second half - to Detroit's 369 yards.
QB comparison: Goff has thrown a touchdown pass in 24-straight games, extending his franchise record and the longest active streak in the NFL. He finished 26-of-39 passing for 206 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 96.7 passer rating.
Shough completed 35 of his 56 passes for 410 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and a 87.6 passer rating. He also rushed four times for eight yards.
Star performance: Barnes was all over the field for the Lions' defense. He had a critical interception on the first play of the second half that Detroit's offense turned into a touchdown. He also recorded a sack and a had a key tackle in the fourth quarter on a third down at the Detroit 11-yard line, forcing a Saints field goal. Barnes finished with five tackles, a sack, an interception, a pass defended and a tackle on special teams.
Key stat: The Lions want to get back to being a physical, rushing football team. They leaned heavily on the run game Sunday in their win over New Orleans. Detroit rushed for 165 yards on 33 attempts for a 5.0-yard average per carry and two scores.
Injury report: Starting left guard Christian Mahogany left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return. He was replaced by Ben Bartch.
Up next: at Buffalo (1-0) on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)