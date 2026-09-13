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RECAP: Lions vs. Saints

Sep 13, 2026 at 05:14 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Recap: It took overtime, but the Detroit Lions found a way to make one final play on defense and get a hard-fought Week 1 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field Sunday.

Detroit jumped out to a 21-0 lead over the Saints in the third quarter, but New Orleans stormed all the way back and tied the game on a nine-yard Tyler Shough to Juwan Johnson touchdown with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. The Saints had a chance to win it as time expired in regulation, but Daniel Carlson's 62-yard field goal fell short.

In OT, New Orleans won the toss and opted to play defense first. Lions quarterback Jared Goff and the offense marched 70 yards in 10 plays, capped off by a four-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown, which was his second of the contest. Detroit went up 31-24 with just over five minutes left in the extra period.

Lions vs. Saints Week 1 photos

View photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 13 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) running during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) running during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) in a huddle during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) in a huddle during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) running the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) running the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Ben Bartch (78), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Ben Bartch (78), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catching a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catching a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) making a sack during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) making a sack during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) pushing in a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) pushing in a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) making a tackle during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) making a tackle during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), and Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), and Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during overtime during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during overtime during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during overtime during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during overtime during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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New Orleans' offense went 80 yards in 10 plays and scored on an eight-yard pass from Shough to tight end Noah Fant, trimming the Lions' lead to 31-30. Saints head coach Kellen Moore opted to go for the win with a two-point conversion instead of kicking the extra point. Shough's pass to wide receiver Bryce Lance in the corner of the end zone fell incomplete and Detroit celebrated a win to open the season.

Detroit got two one-yard touchdown runs from Jahmyr Gibbs as he finished with 156 yards on 29 carries for a 5.4-yard average per rush. St. Brown had the OT touchdown and a 19-yarder in the third quarter. He caught 10 passes for 67 yards and those two scores.

The Lions' defense held the Saints scoreless for over 40 minutes to begin the game, but then Shough and the Saints' passing game woke up and led their comeback.

Detroit got interceptions from safety Chuck Clark and linebacker Derrick Barnes as well as a fumble recovery by edge rusher DJ Wonnum that was forced by cornerback Roger McCreary. The Lions won the turnover battle 3-1.

New Orleans notched 469 yards of total offense - most of those coming in the second half - to Detroit's 369 yards.

QB comparison: Goff has thrown a touchdown pass in 24-straight games, extending his franchise record and the longest active streak in the NFL. He finished 26-of-39 passing for 206 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 96.7 passer rating.

Shough completed 35 of his 56 passes for 410 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and a 87.6 passer rating. He also rushed four times for eight yards.

Star performance: Barnes was all over the field for the Lions' defense. He had a critical interception on the first play of the second half that Detroit's offense turned into a touchdown. He also recorded a sack and a had a key tackle in the fourth quarter on a third down at the Detroit 11-yard line, forcing a Saints field goal. Barnes finished with five tackles, a sack, an interception, a pass defended and a tackle on special teams.

Key stat: The Lions want to get back to being a physical, rushing football team. They leaned heavily on the run game Sunday in their win over New Orleans. Detroit rushed for 165 yards on 33 attempts for a 5.0-yard average per carry and two scores.

Injury report: Starting left guard Christian Mahogany left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return. He was replaced by Ben Bartch.

Up next: at Buffalo (1-0) on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

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