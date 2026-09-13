INACTIVES: Lions vs. Saints

The Detroit Lions kick off the 2026 NFL season today at Ford Field against the New Orleans Saints and the first gameday inactive list for the Lions includes five players on the defensive side of the ball.
Inactive in the secondary are defensive back Christian Izien and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Izien was a limited participant in practice all week with a groin injury and had a questionable designation coming in. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week Detroit playing on a short week next Thursday night in Buffalo could play into the decision of holding Izien out in hopes he's 100 percent and ready to roll in Week 2.
"He's close. I want to see what he looks like running around (Friday) and then knowing that we're going on a short week after this, that'll have a bearing on it too, but he's moving around really well," Campbell said. "I feel like he's a little ahead of schedule in a good way, so we'll see."
Rakestraw will have to wait to make his 2026 debut after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury. With Rakestraw inactive, the Lions will have D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary, Keith Abney II and Khalil Dorsey available at cornerback against the Saints.
Rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder is inactive after missing most of training camp with a hamstring injury. He was back at practice as a full participant this week, but given the time missed in camp and Detroit's veteran depth at linebacker, Rolder will have to wait to make his NFL debut.
Along the defensive line, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein are inactive. That means rookie sixth-round pick Skyler Gill-Howard, who had a terrific training camp and preseason, is active and will look to make an impact in his first NFL contest.
Undrafted rookie free agent Eric O'Neill joins Aidan Hutchinson, DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore and Tyler Lacy in Detroit's edge rotation today. O'Neill's play throughout camp and the preseason was a great story, earning him a roster spot and now a role on gameday for Detroit.
The team also elevated defensive lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad for today's contest.