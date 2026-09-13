INACTIVES: Lions vs. Saints

The Detroit Lions kick off the 2026 NFL season today at Ford Field against the New Orleans Saints and the first gameday inactive list for the Lions includes five players on the defensive side of the ball.

Inactive in the secondary are defensive back Christian Izien and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Izien was a limited participant in practice all week with a groin injury and had a questionable designation coming in. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week Detroit playing on a short week next Thursday night in Buffalo could play into the decision of holding Izien out in hopes he's 100 percent and ready to roll in Week 2.