New DBs coach looks to get the most out of Lions' secondary

INDIANAPOLIS – When Deshea Townsend was a young cornerback coming into the NFL in 1998, he was looking for established NFL players with his similar build he could watch and try to emulate his game after.

"One guy I always watched was Aaron Glenn," Townsend said. "My plan was just anticipation, ball skills, quickness. A guy that size that was a No. 1 corner and lined up against all the receivers.

"Just find ways for myself being a similar size to add that to my game and watch how he played. That's what you have to do to be a good corner. Watch other guys and try to add it to your game."