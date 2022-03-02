Lions could find WR they're looking for in 2022 draft class

"Definitely my versatility, playing inside and outside, being able to play any wide receiver position on the field," Dotson said of the attributes he'll bring to the next level.

"When I get the ball in my hands, it's exciting. I'm an explosive player. Very fast. I can take the top off a defense. I'm just ready to make the most of my opportunity wherever I land."

London (6-5, 210) is a big-bodied receiver who says he tailors his game after other big receivers like Lions Legend Calvin Johnson and Tampa Bay's Mike Evans. He also played basketball at USC. London is so athletic, he said he can throw down a 540 dunk.

"I think I'm competing against everybody," London said of where he fits in this class of receivers. "We all have our different distinct versatile attributes, and that's what sets us apart from all of each other. And I'm just trying to find that one that I could set myself apart from everybody else."