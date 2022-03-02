NFC NORTH: What the general managers are saying

INDIANAPOLIS – All four general managers for the Packers, Vikings, Bears and Lions spoke to the media Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

It's a chance for each top executive to give a brief state of the franchise address ahead of the start of one of the most important steps in the pre-draft process.

Here are some key takeaways from those media sessions:

Green Bay: GM Brian Gutekunst

1. On Aaron Rodgers: "There's no new updates. I think he's got a very tough process that he goes through to get himself ready to play every season. It's a big commitment. And he's done that for a long time and it certainly shows with the results, I think he feels he needs to do that, to play the way at the level he plays at. And so I know that that weighs on him, but I think he's going through that now."

Gutekunst did say he'd like a decision from Rodgers by the start of the new league year March 16.

2. On how Rodgers' situation affects Davante Adams' free agency decision: "Yeah, obviously we'd like to know as soon as we can. I think it helps for planning and moving forward. But those two situations are completely different. They're two different players and two different situations, both great in their own right. We were lucky to have them and hopefully able to have them both moving forward. But they're separate.

"There's been constant communication and had a good talk with 'Tae after the season and then obviously we've been in touch with his representatives throughout."

3. On playing in an international game in London for the first time: "You know, in some ways, there's some unique challenges that we haven't had. The first time I think we will go over there ever. But at the same time, I know, for our fans, it's going to be pretty exciting. I know everyone was pretty fired up about it, I got a lot of texts when the news came out. Everyone was making plans.