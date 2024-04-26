TWENTYMAN: Arnold's work ethic & mindset stand out in introductory press conference

Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold's introductory press conference in Allen Park Friday took place a couple hours after veteran wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown held a press conference to talk about the signing of his massive four-year contract extension this week.

The two will no-doubt find themselves squared off across from one another from time to time come training camp. The crafty receiver against the cornerback the Lions had as the best on their draft board should be a great matchup to watch.

Arnold asked St. Brown Friday when they could hit the jugs machine and start getting to work. That's one thing that jumped out about Arnold over the course of Friday's press conference. He's here to work, grow as a player and hopefully help the Lions take the next step.

"I feel like I'm a workaholic," Arnold said. "I know that nothing is going to be given to me. Even with (Detroit) trading up to get me. It means more to me.