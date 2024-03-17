TWENTYMAN: 8 pro days to watch this week

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books, the next steps in the pre-draft process are college pro days and the allotted 30 pre-draft visits to NFL team facilities for prospects.
Each week leading up to April's NFL Draft in Detroit, we'll highlight the key pro days around the country.
8. Missouri, Fri., March 22
Who to watch: It will be interesting to see if cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. opts to run at Missouri's pro day and try to improve on his 4.51 seconds in the 40 at the Combine. Teams will probably feel better about him late in the first round if he can get that number in the 4.4's. The one knock on him from draft analysts watching the film is his recovery speed.
Also keep an eye on: Edge Darius Robinson, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, OT Javon Foster, RB Cody Schrader, LB Ty'Ron Hopper, S Jaylon Carlies, K Harrison Mevis
7. Notre Dame, Thurs., March 21
Who to watch: Cornerback Cam Hart could also look to improve his 40 time here from the 4.5 he ran at the Combine. His vertical (39.5) was top seven among cornerbacks. His broad jump (10-10) was top six. His 40 time was 19th, and his 10-yard split was 26th.
Also keep an eye on: OT Joe Alt, OT Blake Fisher, RB Audric Estimé, EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, LB Marist Liufau, QB Sam Hartman, LB JD Bertrand
Go behind the scenes with the Detroit Lions during 2024 free agency.
6. Ohio State, Wed., March 20
Who to watch: It doesn't sound like it will be wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is likely to opt out of his pro day testing just like he did the Combine. The tape shows Harrison to be arguably the best receiver in the draft, but NFL teams like to cross every t and dot every i. It will be interesting to see if any receiver in the class can inch ahead of him. As far as players who are expected to test, NFL teams will want to see the blocking side of tight end Cade Stover's game.
Also keep an eye on: DT Michael Hall Jr., LB Steele Chambers, S Josh Proctor, G Matthew Jones, LB Tommy Eichenberg, RB Miyan Williams
5. Texas, Wed., March 20
Who to watch: Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell really opened some eyes at the Combine when he measured in at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds with insane athleticism – 39.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-4 broad – to go along with 4.34 speed in the 40. How smooth will he be in receiving drills here? A good performance just might earn him a first-round selection. Scouts will also be looking closely at how Xavier Worthy looks catching the football after he set the Combine record in the 40.
Also keep an eye on: DT Byron Murphy II, RB Jonathon Brooks, DT T'Vondre Sweat, TE Ja'Tavion Sanders. OT Christian Jones, CB Ryan Watts, RB Keilan Robinson, LB Jaylan Ford, WR Jordan Whittington
4. Florida State, Fri., March 22
Who to watch: Wide receiver Keon Coleman is an interesting evaluation for NFL personnel. He's a big-bodied receiver (6-3, 213) with terrific ball skills but his Combine numbers were a bit puzzling. Coleman reached a top speed of 20.36 mph during the gauntlet drill, the fastest speed by any receiver over the last two seasons, but ran 4.61 in the 40. Football speed is more important than track speed but a time in the 4.5's in the 40 at his pro day will likely ease a lot of teams' minds.
Also keep an eye on: EDGE Jared Verse, CB Renardo Green, DT Braden Fiske, RB Trey Benson, DT Fabien Lovett Sr., CB Jarrian Jones, WR Johnny Wilson, LB Tatum Bethune, TE Jaheim Bell, QB Jordan Travis, LB Kalen DeLoach
3. Alabama, Wed., March 20
Who to watch: Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was discovered to have a Jones fracture in his foot at the Combine and because of that didn't take part in testing. He said in Indy he planned to do all the testing at his pro day, so this is a big day as he tries and put himself among that group of cornerbacks considered Day 1 picks.
Also keep an eye on: OT JC Latham, EDGE Dallas Turner, CB Terrion Arnold, WR Jermaine Burton, EDGE Chris Braswell, RB Jase McClellan, K Will Reichard, DT Justin Eboigbe, S Jaylen Key
2. Michigan, Fri., March 22
Who to watch: Guard Zak Zinter was still recovering from a gruesome broken leg suffered against Ohio State and didn't take part in the Combine drills. He said he'd be ready to take the field by Michigan's pro day. Zinter is a fringe first-round pick and some good drill work here could put his name among the first three interior offensive linemen hoping to hear their names come off the board in the second half of the first round.
Also keep an eye on: QB J.J. McCarthy, LB Junior Colson, WR Roman Wilson, DT Kris Jenkins, CB Mike Sainristil, RB Blake Corum, G Trente Jones, G Trevor Keegan, TE AJ Barner, EDGE Braiden McGregor, WR Cornelius Johnson, EDGE Jaylen Harrell, CB Josh Wallace, C Drake Nugent, LB Michael Barrett, G Karsen Barnhart, G LaDarius Henderson
1. USC, Wed., March 20
Who to watch: It will be a big day for expected No. 1 pick quarterback Caleb Williams, as this will be his first chance to throw in front of what's expected to be a large Chicago Bears contingent – Chicago owns the No. 1 pick – at this pro day. Williams' arm strength, accuracy, presence and communication will all be evaluated.
Also keep an eye on: RB MarShawn Lloyd, S Calen Bullock, WR Brenden Rice, CB Christian Roland-Wallace, WR Tahj Washington, G Jarrett Kingston, Edge Solomon Byrd