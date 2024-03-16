NFC NORTH: Recapping the first few days of free agency

MINNESOTA

Twentyman's take: Something tells me the Vikings aren't done adding to the quarterback position after losing Cousins in free agency to Atlanta and adding Darnold from the 49ers. Darnold is an experienced veteran and he's got some weapons to throw to in Minnesota, but I thought it was interesting Friday that Minnesota and Houston agreed to a trade where the Vikings acquired the No. 23 overall pick in the first round and the No. 232 selection (seventh round) while giving the Texans No. 42 overall (second round), No. 188 (sixth round) and a second-round pick in 2025. Are the Vikings stockpiling picks to move up and draft a QB?