TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

5. Duke, Thurs., March 28
Who to watch: Who is the best interior lineman in this draft class? Is it Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson? What about West Virginia's Zach Frazier? Michigan's Zak Zinter? Could Duke's Graham Barton be the guy?
Barton will get a chance to test and showcase his field work and versatility (played LT & C) in front of NFL personnel to help determine who might be the first interior lineman off the board in next month's NFL Draft in Detroit.
Also keep an eye on: DT DeWayne Carter, C Jacob Monk
View photos of NFL prospect Graham Barton.
4. Tennessee, Wed., March 27
Who to watch: Where will Joe Milton fall in the QB carousel? He had a nice workout at the Combine and a good performance in Knoxville might solidify his status as a Day 2 pick with a big arm with big upside. Milton threw 32 touchdowns vs. five interceptions over three seasons at Tennessee but completed just 38.6 percent of his throws beyond 10 yards in 2023, per Pro Football Focus. He has a lot to show teams at his pro day.
Also keep an eye on: RB Jaylen Wright, CB Kamal Hadden
3. North Carolina, Thurs., March 28
Who to watch: It's a pretty safe bet that Caleb Williams will be the No. 1 overall selection by the Chicago Bears, but who will be the No. 2 quarterback off the board? Will it be Carolina's Drake Maye? What about Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels? Could Michigan's J.J. McCarthy be in the conversation?
Maye gets a chance to show off his prototypical NFL quarterback skills in a controlled environment in Chapel Hill.
Also keep an eye on: WR Devontez Walker, LB Cedric Gray, DT Myles Murphy
2. Washington, Thurs., March 28
Who to watch: It's an important day for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Can he solidify his status as a first-round pick?
I think teams will also have a close eye on field drills with offensive lineman Troy Fautanu. Some teams might view him as a tackle. Others could see him shifting inside. Can he show the kind of versatility to make him a Swiss Army Knife upfront in the NFL?
Also keep an eye on: WR Rome Odunze, Edge Bralen Trice, WR Ja'Lynn Polk, T Roger Rosengarten, S Dominique Hampton, WR Jalen McMillan, Edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui, RB Dillon Johnson, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, TE Devin Culp, TE Jack Westover
View photos of NFL prospect Adonai Mitchell.
1. LSU, Wed., March 27
Who to watch: Malik Nabers is the next big name coming out of LSU's wide receiver room, drawing comparisons to both Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. Nabers opted not to test at the Combine so this will be his day to put his numbers up against the other pass catchers in a really talented and deep receiver class.
A lot of eyes will also be on quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Also keep an eye on: WR Brian Thomas Jr., DT Mekhi Wingo, DT Maason Smith, DT Jordan Jefferson, C Charles Turner III, S Andre' Sam