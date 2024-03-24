 Skip to main content
TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Mar 24, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

5. Duke, Thurs., March 28

Who to watch: Who is the best interior lineman in this draft class? Is it Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson? What about West Virginia's Zach Frazier? Michigan's Zak Zinter? Could Duke's Graham Barton be the guy?

Barton will get a chance to test and showcase his field work and versatility (played LT & C) in front of NFL personnel to help determine who might be the first interior lineman off the board in next month's NFL Draft in Detroit.

Also keep an eye on: DT DeWayne Carter, C Jacob Monk

Meet the Prospect: Graham Barton

View photos of NFL prospect Graham Barton.

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
1 / 10

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
2 / 10

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Mike Caudill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) in action during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against UCF, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
3 / 10

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) in action during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against UCF, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 10

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks against Florida State defensive lineman Byron Turner Jr. (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
5 / 10

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks against Florida State defensive lineman Byron Turner Jr. (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) on the sidelines during their 41-7 victory over UConn an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
6 / 10

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) on the sidelines during their 41-7 victory over UConn an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Josh Reynolds
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) sets up to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
7 / 10

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) sets up to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Connecticut defensive back Lee Molette III (21) and Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) greet each other following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
8 / 10

Connecticut defensive back Lee Molette III (21) and Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) greet each other following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Josh Reynolds
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
9 / 10

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke's Jaquez Moore (9) celebrates with Graham Barton (62) after scoring a touchdown against Lafayette during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
10 / 10

Duke's Jaquez Moore (9) celebrates with Graham Barton (62) after scoring a touchdown against Lafayette during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
4. Tennessee, Wed., March 27

Who to watch: Where will Joe Milton fall in the QB carousel? He had a nice workout at the Combine and a good performance in Knoxville might solidify his status as a Day 2 pick with a big arm with big upside. Milton threw 32 touchdowns vs. five interceptions over three seasons at Tennessee but completed just 38.6 percent of his throws beyond 10 yards in 2023, per Pro Football Focus. He has a lot to show teams at his pro day.

Also keep an eye on: RB Jaylen Wright, CB Kamal Hadden

3. North Carolina, Thurs., March 28

Who to watch: It's a pretty safe bet that Caleb Williams will be the No. 1 overall selection by the Chicago Bears, but who will be the No. 2 quarterback off the board? Will it be Carolina's Drake Maye? What about Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels? Could Michigan's J.J. McCarthy be in the conversation?

Maye gets a chance to show off his prototypical NFL quarterback skills in a controlled environment in Chapel Hill.

Also keep an eye on: WR Devontez Walker, LB Cedric Gray, DT Myles Murphy

2. Washington, Thurs., March 28

Who to watch: It's an important day for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Can he solidify his status as a first-round pick?

I think teams will also have a close eye on field drills with offensive lineman Troy Fautanu. Some teams might view him as a tackle. Others could see him shifting inside. Can he show the kind of versatility to make him a Swiss Army Knife upfront in the NFL?

Also keep an eye on: WR Rome Odunze, Edge Bralen Trice, WR Ja'Lynn Polk, T Roger Rosengarten, S Dominique Hampton, WR Jalen McMillan, Edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui, RB Dillon Johnson, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, TE Devin Culp, TE Jack Westover

Meet the Prospect: Adonai Mitchell

View photos of NFL prospect Adonai Mitchell.

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
1 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, right, makes a catch in front of Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
2 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, right, makes a catch in front of Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch over Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
3 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch over Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
4 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) grabs a tough pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
5 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) grabs a tough pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
6 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
7 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) pulls is a catch in front of Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
9 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) pulls is a catch in front of Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches a pass in front of BYU safety Raider Damuni (33) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
11 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches a pass in front of BYU safety Raider Damuni (33) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell works out prior to an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell works out prior to an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a catch in front of Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
13 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a catch in front of Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell waits for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
15 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell waits for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1. LSU, Wed., March 27

Who to watch: Malik Nabers is the next big name coming out of LSU's wide receiver room, drawing comparisons to both Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. Nabers opted not to test at the Combine so this will be his day to put his numbers up against the other pass catchers in a really talented and deep receiver class.

A lot of eyes will also be on quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Also keep an eye on: WR Brian Thomas Jr., DT Mekhi Wingo, DT Maason Smith, DT Jordan Jefferson, C Charles Turner III, S Andre' Sam

