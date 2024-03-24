TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

4. Tennessee, Wed., March 27

Who to watch: Where will Joe Milton fall in the QB carousel? He had a nice workout at the Combine and a good performance in Knoxville might solidify his status as a Day 2 pick with a big arm with big upside. Milton threw 32 touchdowns vs. five interceptions over three seasons at Tennessee but completed just 38.6 percent of his throws beyond 10 yards in 2023, per Pro Football Focus. He has a lot to show teams at his pro day.

Also keep an eye on: RB Jaylen Wright, CB Kamal Hadden

3. North Carolina, Thurs., March 28

Who to watch: It's a pretty safe bet that Caleb Williams will be the No. 1 overall selection by the Chicago Bears, but who will be the No. 2 quarterback off the board? Will it be Carolina's Drake Maye? What about Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels? Could Michigan's J.J. McCarthy be in the conversation?

Maye gets a chance to show off his prototypical NFL quarterback skills in a controlled environment in Chapel Hill.