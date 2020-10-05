TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations

Hockenson, catching on: Tight end T.J. Hockenson made a big splash last year in his rookie debut with six catches for 131 yards and a TD. In the next three games he had only five catches for 35 yards and a TD. He's been steadily productive this year. He had five catches for 54 yards and a TD in the opener and followed it with 10 catches for 124 yards and a TD over his next three. He had two catches for nine yards and his second TD Sunday. Hockenson also caught a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. – Mike O'Hara