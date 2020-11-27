TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations

Takeaway machine: The Houston Texans entered Thursday's game in Detroit last in the NFL generating takeaways with just five all year. That was four fewer than the next worst team. So what does Houston do on Thanksgiving? How about generate three takeaways inside the first 16 minutes in a 41-25 win, including a J.J. Watt 19-yard pick-six. Houston won the turnover battle 3-1 in the contest. – Tim Twentyman
Back to back: The Lions caught a break in the second quarter, but it was a temporary reprieve. Deshaun Watson's 23-yard TD pass to Will Fuller was nullified because of a holding penalty. Pushed back 10 yards, Watson hit running back Duke Johnson on a 33-yard TD pass play. Johnson was alone running down the left sideline to make the catch just before he reached the end zone. – Mike O'Hara
Johnson effective: No D'Andre Swift meant it was going to be the Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson show in the Lions backfield. Peterson provided the scoring with two one-yard TD runs, and Johnson did a little bit of everything. He had a crucial block on a 3rd and 9 conversion on Detroit's first scoring drive. He rushed for 46 yards and caught four passes for another 52 yards. – Tim Twentyman
Stafford, triple jeopardy: A first-quarter interception on a screen pass was returned for a TD by Watt. It was the third time quarterback Matthew Stafford has had an interception returned for a TD this season. The other two were by the Packers and Colts – both losses for the Lions. – Mike O'Hara
Lack of speed: Time and time again Thursday Texans pass catchers got behind Lions defenders and the speed gap was really evident. Will Fuller blew by cornerback Amani Oruwariye on a 40-yard scoring strike. Running back Duke Johnson beat linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. for a 33-yard pass where Johnson ran right by Collins in a race to the end zone. Houston receivers on long crossers consistently out-ran Detroit defenders. – Tim Twentyman
On the run: Peterson is still a powerful force near the goal line, and he showed that with two one-yard TD runs in the first half. It was tough going for Peterson the rest of the half. He had eight carries for six yards. Bottom line: He averaged 1.5 points per carry but only .75 yards per carry in the half. He got it going in the second half, though. – Mike O'Hara