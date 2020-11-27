TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations

Stafford, triple jeopardy: A first-quarter interception on a screen pass was returned for a TD by Watt. It was the third time quarterback Matthew Stafford has had an interception returned for a TD this season. The other two were by the Packers and Colts – both losses for the Lions. – Mike O'Hara

Lack of speed: Time and time again Thursday Texans pass catchers got behind Lions defenders and the speed gap was really evident. Will Fuller blew by cornerback Amani Oruwariye on a 40-yard scoring strike. Running back Duke Johnson beat linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. for a 33-yard pass where Johnson ran right by Collins in a race to the end zone. Houston receivers on long crossers consistently out-ran Detroit defenders. – Tim Twentyman