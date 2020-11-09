TIM AND MIKE: Week 9 observations

Welcome back: It wasn't all bad for the Lions' defense Sunday. Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant returned to the lineup after missing five games this season due to a hamstring injury. Trufant slotted back into the starting lineup in Minnesota, and finished with six tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. He allowed just one catch in his coverage for eight yards all game. He was one of the few bright spots for the Lions on that side of the ball. – Tim Twentyman

Condensed passing game: Minnesota's defense did a good job taking away the deep part of the field Sunday, which is a strategy we've seen a lot lately from Lions opponents. Don't give up the deep play, make the Lions drive the football. Stafford attempted one pass Sunday that traveled more than 20 yards in the air, per PFF statistics. It was the opening deep shot to Marvin Hall down the left sideline that was a little under-thrown and fell incomplete.