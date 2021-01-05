A Closer Look: Marvin Lewis

Jan 05, 2021 at 08:34 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

A Closer Look: Marvin Lewis

Current job: Co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State

NFL job log: Lewis, 62, is one of the most seasoned candidates looking for a head coaching position this hiring cycle.

He joined the NFL after more than a decade of college coaching as the Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach in 1992. He became the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens in 1996 and won a Super Bowl with Baltimore in 2001. He spent one season in Washington as the assistant head coach/defensive coordinator, before accepting the head coaching job in Cincinnati in 2003.

Lewis took over a 2-14 Bengals team in 2003 and won eight games in his first season. He went 131-122-3 with the Bengals over the next 16 seasons. He was fired after Cincinnati's third straight losing season in 2018.

Specialty: Lewis is a defensive-minded coach having spent his previous 21 years in coaching before becoming a head coach as a defensive coordinator and linebacker coach in the NFL and college ranks. Baltimore's Super-Bowl winning defense of 2001 is considered one of the best units in the history of the game.

Career highlights: Lewis led the Bengals to seven playoff appearances in 16 seasons as head coach. He won NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2009. He led the Bengals to four division titles and had six seasons with double-digit victories.

Tim Twentyman's take: You have to like Lewis' experience taking over a floundering Bengals team in the early 2000s and turning them into a perennial winner in the league for more than a decade. From 2009-15, the Lewis-lead Bengals won at least 10 games in a season five times.

Lewis took over a 2-14 Bengals team in 2003 and won eight games in his first season. He led the Bengals to seven playoff appearances and won four division titles. I like the fact that he has a defensive background, as that's Detroit's biggest weakness heading into the offseason. Lewis' 0-7 record in the playoffs is a cause for concern, however.

Mike O'Hara's take: There's a lot to like about Lewis, and a lot of it has to do with his background as a defensive assistant and coordinator, and what he did as head coach of the Bengals.

In 2003 he took over a Bengals team that was 2-14 the previous season. The Bengals went 8-8 in '03 and '04, made the playoffs in '05 with a 10-6 record and were 8-8 again in '06.

There was more to come for the Bengals under Lewis. From 2008-15 they made the playoffs six times and won three division titles in the tough AFC North.

Related Content

news

A Closer Look: Eric Bieniemy

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara take a closer look at head coaching candidate Eric Bieniemy.
news

Okudah reflects on adverse rookie year, expects to be full go for offseason

Cornerback Jeff Okudah's rookie season ended prematurely due to a groin injury and subsequent surgery, but he expects to be full go for offseason workouts.
news

Lions 2021 NFL Draft pick set

The Detroit Lions' loss to Minnesota Vikings Sunday has locked in their draft position for the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Lions 2021 opponents set

The Detroit Lions' opponents are now set for the 2021 season.
news

NOTEBOOK: Jones Jr. finishes season with big performance

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 37-35 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 37-35 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Vikings

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Ragnow talks Pro Bowl nod, throat injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Frank Ragnow's recovery from a throat injury, Matt Prater's future and more.
news

Swift looking to finish his rookie season strong

Lions running back D'Andre Swift has had some ups and downs this year, but he's looking to finish his rookie season strong.
news

NOTEBOOK: Golladay ruled out for Sunday, ending his season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Kenny Golladay's status, preparing for the Vikings and more.

Advertising