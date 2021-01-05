A Closer Look: Marvin Lewis

Tim Twentyman's take: You have to like Lewis' experience taking over a floundering Bengals team in the early 2000s and turning them into a perennial winner in the league for more than a decade. From 2009-15, the Lewis-lead Bengals won at least 10 games in a season five times.

Lewis took over a 2-14 Bengals team in 2003 and won eight games in his first season. He led the Bengals to seven playoff appearances and won four division titles. I like the fact that he has a defensive background, as that's Detroit's biggest weakness heading into the offseason. Lewis' 0-7 record in the playoffs is a cause for concern, however.

