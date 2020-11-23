TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Quarterly report: Most teams break up their seasons in quarters, and the Lions are no exception. The third quarter isn't over because the Lions have played only 10 games, but two four-game segments are responsible for their 4-6 won-loss record. They were 1-3 in the first four games. After getting to 3-3 they are 1-3 in their last four games. – Mike O'Hara

Sack attack: Carolina came into Sunday with just 11 sacks on the year. They recorded five against the Lions Sunday, all in the second half after Detroit got behind on the scoreboard. Lions left tackle Taylor Decker hadn't allowed a sack all year, but he gave up two vs. Carolina. – Tim Twentyman