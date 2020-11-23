TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Helping hand: Making his first career NFL start, Carolina quarterback P.J. Walker passed for 258 yards in the Panthers' 20-0 win over Detroit. Per NFL statistics, Carolina is the first team to record a shutout for a quarterback making his first career start since Week 3 of the 2016 season, when New England shut out Houston, 27-0, in Jacoby Brissett's first career start. – Tim Twentyman
Play time: Jarrad Davis played 22 of the 70 defensive snaps in a reserve role. It was the fewest of the Lions' linebackers. However, his production was near the top. Davis had six tackles – four solo, two assists – tied for third on the team. – Mike O'Hara
Cornerback play: Amani Oruwariye has proven to be Detroit's most consistent outside cornerback all season, and Sunday's game was another example of that. Oruwariye made a touchdown-saving tackle, an interception in the end zone and allowed just one catch on three targets for three yards, per Pro Football Focus statistics.
Jeff Okudah was second on the team with seven tackles, including a tackle for loss, but in coverage he was targeted six times and allowed six receptions for 79 yards. Desmond Trufant had an interception and defended two passes, but was also thrown at six times and allowed five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. Trufant played 67 snaps (94 percent of the defensive snaps), Oruwariye played 49 (69 percent) and Okudah 24 (34 percent). – Tim Twentyman
Quarterly report: Most teams break up their seasons in quarters, and the Lions are no exception. The third quarter isn't over because the Lions have played only 10 games, but two four-game segments are responsible for their 4-6 won-loss record. They were 1-3 in the first four games. After getting to 3-3 they are 1-3 in their last four games. – Mike O'Hara
Sack attack: Carolina came into Sunday with just 11 sacks on the year. They recorded five against the Lions Sunday, all in the second half after Detroit got behind on the scoreboard. Lions left tackle Taylor Decker hadn't allowed a sack all year, but he gave up two vs. Carolina. – Tim Twentyman
Ready reserve: Offensive lineman Oday Aboushi has a proven record of being ready to play. He had been with four teams in the previous five seasons before coming to the Lions last year and started games all five seasons. It's been the same with the Lions. He started two games last year and two this year in the first 10 games. He took over at right guard Sunday and played the last 32 offensive snaps after Halapoulivaati Vaitai went out. – Mike O'Hara
Stafford's play: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said after the game the thumb injury he was dealing with Sunday didn't affect his ability to throw the football. Stafford completed 54.55 percent of his passes (18-of-33) for 178 yards with no touchdowns. The last time Stafford completed less than 54 percent of his passes was Oct. 7, 2018 (14-of-26) in a win over Green Bay. The last time he threw for fewer than 178 yards was Sept. 18, 2017 (122 yards) in a win over the New York Giants.
The difference between those contests and the one this past Sunday is Stafford got good support from the run game. That didn't happen in Carolina (40 rushing yards & no touchdowns), which contributed to the shutout. – Tim Twentyman