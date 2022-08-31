TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' initial practice squad

The Detroit Lions have signed 13 of a possible 16 players to their initial practice squad.

The NFL expanded practice squad rosters to 16 players a couple seasons ago due to COVID-19, and kept the numbers the same for the 2022 season as well.

Teams can carry up to six practice squad spots on players with unlimited experience in the NFL. The remaining spots are filled with players having less than two accrued seasons.

Teams can also protect up to four players per week that other teams cannot sign. The 12 players who are not protected will be eligible to sign with another team's active roster during the week and have to be on the active roster for at least three weeks.