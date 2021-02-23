Spielman talks Hamp's involvement, roster building & more

Spielman touched on a number of topics, including the addition of quarterback Jared Goff in a reported trade that would send Matthew Stafford to the Rams; the value of wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is eligible to become a free agent; the philosophy of building a team through the draft; and the timetable for the Lions becoming winners.

Spielman's comments:

On Jared Goff: "You look at a guy like Jared Goff, there are a lot of good things you like about him. His accuracy. His toughness. He's a hard working guy."

On Golladay: "Kenny is a competitive guy. The thing I always admired about Kenny from doing the games on TV is his ability to win the 50-50 ball. I just think his size, and what he can bring to the table is something a lot of people like about Kenny Golladay, including me."

On free agency vs. the draft: "There are a lot of ideas around here, and it's kind of an opposite theory with how the Lions used to be very active in free agency.

"You can fill in voids in free agency, but you can't buy a locker room. What I believe is building a team through the draft. It's draft, develop and re-sign. And hopefully, that's the direction the Lions will take.

"Everyone understands that the most successful teams are built through the draft. Get your core players and try to re-sign those guys to a second contract.

"Then when you get to a certain point, you want to be active in free agency. Right now, if you want to establish a core group of guys, it has to be done through the draft."

On a change in defensive philosophy: "I have a theory that back when I played, you used to build from the inside out. In today's league, I think you build from the outside in."

Spielman had high praise for two of the Lions' young cornerbacks -- Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah.